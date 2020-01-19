Audrey Roloff Proves 'Winter Babies' Are the Cutest in New Pic of Baby Bode



audreyroloff/Instagram

We've loved all of Audrey Roloff's updates about her new baby, Bode James Roloff, and now there's another super cute one to gush over. Over the weekend, Audrey shared a sweet new photo of her baby boy, and we can't get over how adorable he is.

Of course, from all the other pics, we knew he was cute, but somehow, each new photo proves that point even more.