Audrey Roloff Proves 'Winter Babies' Are the Cutest in New Pic of Baby Bode

We've loved all of Audrey Roloff's updates about her new baby, Bode James Roloff, and now there's another super cute one to gush over. Over the weekend, Audrey shared a sweet new photo of her baby boy, and we can't get over how adorable he is.
Of course, from all the other pics, we knew he was cute, but somehow, each new photo proves that point even more.
Ready for all the adorable? Here's Bode, fast asleep:
"Winter babies are extra cozy and cuddly," Audrey Roloff wrote.
She's got that right! This little guy looks so content, wrapped up in that fuzzy blanket and wearing his little hat. Judging by his face, he might be having some very serious dreams, too.
Between Audrey and Jeremy, pics of Bode haven't been in short supply, and it seems like he's always this cuddly.
Hard to believe it's already been more than two weeks since Bode was born, but it seems like he's fitting into the family perfectly -- and we know his mom and dad (and big sister Ember) are enjoying all this brand new baby time with him.
The updates on Bode just keep coming -- not that we're complaining.
From Audrey sharing her postpartum experience (including mastitis -- ouch!) and super cute videos and photos of Bode and Ember bonding as brother and sister, we've seen every adorable moment this guy has had so far.
He's already changed so much. He's a lucky baby who is obviously so loved.
We can't wait for more on this precious little boy.
It's hard to believe how fast he's growing, but at the same time, it seems like he's been a part of Audrey and Jeremy's family all along. We hope these parents of two are soaking in every minute of these newborn days. They don't last long!
