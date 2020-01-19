Tori Roloff Reveals the Sweet Meaning Behind Baby Lilah's Name

When it comes to sharing about baby Lilah, proud mama Tori Roloff has been all about it on Instagram -- and now, she's answering fans' questions, including one with a pretty cool answer. Tori explained the meaning behind Lilah's name, and even though all parents put a lot of thought into what they'll name their baby, the story behind what she chose for her daughter is too sweet.
First, fans asked some questions about Tori being a mom of two.
Then, she shared why she and Zach chose to name their newest daughter Lilah Ray.
Tori also opened up about her C-section, too.
Lilah's the cutest little girl, and we love all her mom's updates.
So far, it seems as if Tori and Zach are doing well as a family of four -- and Jackson and Lilah are the sweetest siblings.
Here's hoping Tori does more Q&As like this in the future. We love that she's so open to sharing about her life and her experiences so honestly.
