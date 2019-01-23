Carrie Underwood's Sons Are an Adorable Duo in Rare Photo

"You are smiley, crazy, smart, soooo fast and into everything! And, apparently, you love cake!" Carrie wrote. "I can’t wait to see your personality continue to shine! I have a good feeling you’re going to keep us all on our toes for years to come! I thank God for you each and every day. You are truly our miracle baby!!! Mommy loves you!"



Aww. Carrie was open about her difficult pregnancy struggles, including the multiple miscarriages she suffered before successfully welcoming Jacob last year. We love that she thinks of Jacob as her miracle baby, and it's obvious that he's so loved.