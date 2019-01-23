Carrie Underwood's Sons Are an Adorable Duo in Rare Photo

It's not often that Carrie Underwood shares photos of her sons, as this celeb mom tends to keep things as private as she can for her kiddos. But when we do get a glimpse of them, it's so worth it. This week, Carrie's husband shared a pic of both their boys together, and it seems like they have such a sweet brotherly relationship already.
Mike Fisher shared this sweet pic of the boys in honor of Jacob's birthday.
"Happy birthday Jacob! You’ve brought us so much joy this past year," Mike wrote.
Jacob is officially a year old -- yay! And isaiah, his big brother, is now 4. They've both gotten so big, and seeing the way they look at each other (even with an interesting choice of headgear) is too cute.
Carrie shared her own birthday post for Jacob, too.
"You are smiley, crazy, smart, soooo fast and into everything! And, apparently, you love cake!" Carrie wrote. "I can’t wait to see your personality continue to shine! I have a good feeling you’re going to keep us all on our toes for years to come! I thank God for you each and every day. You are truly our miracle baby!!! Mommy loves you!"
Aww. Carrie was open about her difficult pregnancy struggles, including the multiple miscarriages she suffered before successfully welcoming Jacob last year. We love that she thinks of Jacob as her miracle baby, and it's obvious that he's so loved.
It's hard to believe it's already been a year since Jacob was born.
The time really has flown -- and Carrie's been pretty busy, being that she's been on tour and all. But through it all, she managed to raise these two little boys, and it seems as if she's doing a good job, considering how much they obviously adore each other.
We can't wait to see more of Jacob (and his big bro).
We love Carrie's adorable little fam. So much has changed in her life since American Idol, and we love seeing her so happy.
Happy birthday, Jacob! We hope he had a great one -- but judging by the way he totally demolished that cake, we're pretty sure he did.
