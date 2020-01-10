Audrey Roloff Explains the Precious Meaning Behind Baby Bode's Name

It's been a couple of weeks since Audrey Roloff welcomed her second child into the world, and now, she's sharing how she and husband Jeremy Roloff came to decide what they'd call him. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Audrey shared the meaning of Bode's name, and not only does it represent her side of the family, but Jeremy's as well -- so sweet.
Audrey shared new photos of Bode and Ember, along with a lengthy explanation of how she and Jeremy picked his name.
"Bode's name means messenger," Audrey Roloff wrote. "We pray for our Bode to be a messenger of the Gospel. That his life would be a message of hope, truth, and love to many."
Bode comes from Audrey's maiden name, Botti, and his middle name, James, holds meaning for men in the Roloff fam.
"His name is a nod to my maiden name 'Botti' pronounced “bo-tee,” as a way to honor my side of the family," she explained. "His middle name 'James' is a family name on the Roloff side. Jeremy, his dad, his grandpa and his great grandpa all have the middle name James."
She said that they were still thinking about different names -- until Jeremy's grandmother also happened to suggest Bode.
"We were pretty set on Bode (pronounced 'bo-dee') during my pregnancy but we’re still tossing around other ideas into my 3rd trimester," she continued. "Then one day randomly Jer’s grandma called him and said, 'I have a really good name suggestion for you! What about Bode?!' We were shook. It was a confirming affirmation."
Sounds like they really did pick the perfect name for their little guy!
Bode's name seems to fit him well, and it's clear that he's already so loved by his family.
Between Bode and Ember's instant bond -- and how everyone in the family has hurried over to greet him (including Grandma Amy Roloff, of course) -- this little man is quickly becoming the star of the show. It's no wonder, either. Just look how adorable and tiny he is!
We can't wait to watch this little one continue to grow.
This is one lucky baby -- and his parents are pretty lucky to have him, too.
We're sure one day he'll totally appreciate all the thought that his mom and dad put into choosing his name. We can't think of another that would have been better for him.
