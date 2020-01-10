Audrey Roloff Explains the Precious Meaning Behind Baby Bode's Name

Audrey shared new photos of Bode and Ember, along with a lengthy explanation of how she and Jeremy picked his name.

"Bode's name means messenger," Audrey Roloff wrote. "We pray for our Bode to be a messenger of the Gospel. That his life would be a message of hope, truth, and love to many."

Bode comes from Audrey's maiden name, Botti, and his middle name, James, holds meaning for men in the Roloff fam.

"His name is a nod to my maiden name 'Botti' pronounced “bo-tee,” as a way to honor my side of the family," she explained. "His middle name 'James' is a family name on the Roloff side. Jeremy, his dad, his grandpa and his great grandpa all have the middle name James."

