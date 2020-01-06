Audrey Roloff Details Her Battle With Mastitis Breastfeeding Baby Bode

In fact, last week, she opened up about her postpartum experience, admitting that it hasn't been all baby snuggles and happiness since bringing Bode home.

She made a list of her issues, like: "My milk comes in fast and furious, both my babies chomped my nipples to shreds on day one, and my milk is the brevé kind so engorgement is at least 5x my normal bra size" and none of them sounded like fun, but this time around, she said she was emphasizing her commitment to resting.

"Despite the physical pains, I know these weeks of forced slow-down are exactly what my body and heart needs. REST," she said. " I'm letting go of the pressure to rush back into working out, my social life, household chores, my pre-pregnancy clothes, or any kind of commitment that conflicts with recovery and rest."

