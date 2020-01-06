Audrey Roloff Details Her Battle With Mastitis Breastfeeding Baby Bode

When it comes to motherhood, Audrey Roloff has always been an open book, and now that she's welcomed her second child, Bode Roloff, into the world, that honesty hasn't changed. In a new Instagram post, Audrey opened up about her battle with mastitis -- something that a lot of breastfeeding mamas have to deal with.
-
Audrey shared a sweet video of Audrey and Bode together, along with a very serious caption about coming down with mastitis.
"Well, I came down with the dreaded 'M word' a couple days ago ... *cough* mastitis *cough*," Audrey wrote. "I've been fighting it with all the things and thankfully my fever is dropping and I'm starting to feel a little better today. Meanwhile my incredible husband has been entertaining Ember girl, helping with Bode, and taking care of me."
Mastitis -- an infection that can affect breastfeeding moms -- is no joke, and we don't doubt that Audrey's been feeling pretty gross. It's good to hear that she's doing better, though!
-
Her Instagram caption was happy, despite her condition -- it also marked 10 years since she met Jeremy.
"Yesterday marked 10 years since the day I met Jeremy -- soaking wet and covered in mud, wearing my running buns and a sports bra," she wrote. "I can't believe it's been a full DECADE since that day. I love you babe. Thank you for loving me and our growing family so well."
Time flies when they're having fun ... or in Jeremy and Audrey's case, getting married and starting life as a family.
-
-
Audrey's been a total open book since giving birth to Bode earlier this month.
In fact, last week, she opened up about her postpartum experience, admitting that it hasn't been all baby snuggles and happiness since bringing Bode home.
She made a list of her issues, like: "My milk comes in fast and furious, both my babies chomped my nipples to shreds on day one, and my milk is the brevé kind so engorgement is at least 5x my normal bra size" and none of them sounded like fun, but this time around, she said she was emphasizing her commitment to resting.
"Despite the physical pains, I know these weeks of forced slow-down are exactly what my body and heart needs. REST," she said. " I'm letting go of the pressure to rush back into working out, my social life, household chores, my pre-pregnancy clothes, or any kind of commitment that conflicts with recovery and rest."
-
We hope Audrey feels better ... and keeps these adorable pics coming.
Even though mastitis (and all those postpartum struggles) is no fun, we hope she's soaking in every minute of her brand-new baby -- these days only come once!
In the meantime, we hope she's getting all the rest she needs. Get well soon, Audrey!
Share this Story