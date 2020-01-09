Tori Roloff's Baby Pic Will Have Fans Guessing If It's Her or Lilah

Another day, another adorable photo of Tori Roloff's baby girl, Lilah Roloff -- and this time, we're really getting to see how much this mom and daughter really do look alike. In photos Tori shared on her Instagram story, it's hard to tell the difference between the two ... and we have a feeling this resemblance will only get stronger as the future Little People, Big World star gets older.
Tori took to Instagram Stories to have fans guess whether the baby is her (from back in the day) or Lilah.
The "Little People, Big World" star also shared photos of her and Lilah side by side.
The one big difference between the two? Tori has a birthmark, while Lilah doesn't.
We can't wait to see if Lilah continues to take after her mom as she gets older.
These two already have such a sweet bond, and they're just getting started.
We definitely wouldn't be opposed to more baby pictures of the two of them, especially as Lilah gets bigger. After all, this is one good-looking family!
