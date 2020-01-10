Tori Roloff Shares Pics of Baby Lilah Meeting Baby Bode for the First Time

Tori shared a photo of her and Audrey holding their babies side by side.

"Welcome to the world cousin Bode! We love you so much already!" Tori Roloff wrote.



Bode and Lilah are only a few months apart in age, so hopefully, they'll have plenty of common once they're a little older. And the last slide in these photos shows twin brothers Jeremy and Zach, side by side, holding their little ones.

So cute!