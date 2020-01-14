Audrey Roloff's Videos of Baby Bode & Ember Bonding Will Melt Hearts

audreyroloff/Instagram
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrity Moms

Jeremy Roloff, Ember Roloff, Audrey Roloff
audreyroloff/Instagram

Now that Audrey Roloff has had a chance to settle in with baby Bode, it looks like he's already getting a warm welcome from his big sister. On Monday, Audrey shared new pics of Bode and Ember on her Instagram story, and it seems as if these two are already getting some bonding time in.

And of course, watching it happen is adorable.

roloffs

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement