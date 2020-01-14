Audrey Roloff's Videos of Baby Bode & Ember Bonding Will Melt Hearts

Now that Audrey Roloff has had a chance to settle in with baby Bode, it looks like he's already getting a warm welcome from his big sister. On Monday, Audrey shared new pics of Bode and Ember on her Instagram story, and it seems as if these two are already getting some bonding time in.
And of course, watching it happen is adorable.
Audrey shared videos of Ember meeting Bode, and it's too precious.
Audrey also shared a video of Ember holding Bode in her hospital bed.
Ember was eventually tired of holding Bode, because as Audrey said, she decided he was heavy.
We can't wait to see these two continue to grow together.
It looks like they're already off to a great start, and hopefully, plenty more adorable photos of Ember and Bode together are in our future.
Congrats again to Audrey and Jeremy. Their little family is the cutest!
