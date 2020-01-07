Audrey & Jeremy Roloff's Baby Son Is Just as Cute as Can Be in New Pics

There's a new addition to Audrey and Jeremy Roloff's family, and he's a cutie! On January 8, Audrey gave birth to her second child (a baby boy), and now, we get another glimpse of him. In fact, Amy Roloff shared a new photo of Audrey's baby, and we can't get over how cute his tiny little face is -- and how proud this grandma looks.
-
For anyone who missed it, Audrey and Jeremy announced the arrival of their son over the weekend.
Born on his due date? That's pretty impressive!
Bode James Roloff is officially here, and he's adorable, not that we expected any less. And can we discuss how good his mama looks in the hospital, not long after giving birth? Audrey Roloff is gorgeous in these photos!
-
It wasn't long before Grandma Amy shared her first photos with baby Bode, too.
"I'm over the moon happy to meet Bode James (Jeremy & Audrey’s baby boy). He was born Jan 8th and is adorable," Amy Roloff wrote. "He is healthy and Audrey is doing great and so is the proud Daddy. Wow! 4 grandkids. What a wonderful way to start the new year off."
A pretty wonderful way, indeed! Two new babies in the Roloff family over the past few months, including Tori and Zach's daughter, Lilah. Amy has so much to celebrate!
-
-
Jeremy also shared more pics of Bode on his Instagram.
Yep, he's definitely a handsome boy. We wonder if he'll end up a blondie like his sister, Ember Roloff, or have his dad's brown hair? Or maybe he'll inherit his mom's fiery locks.
No matter what, it's clear this baby is already so loved.
-
Congrats to Audrey and Jeremy on their brand new little one.
We can't wait to see more pics of him (especially of him and Ember together). These newborn months are rough, but we know Jeremy and Audrey can get through it. After all, at this point, they're old pros.
Fingers crossed for lots of sleep and cuddles for this fam.
