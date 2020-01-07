Audrey & Jeremy Roloff's Baby Son Is Just as Cute as Can Be in New Pics

It wasn't long before Grandma Amy shared her first photos with baby Bode, too.

"I'm over the moon happy to meet Bode James (Jeremy & Audrey’s baby boy). He was born Jan 8th and is adorable," Amy Roloff wrote. "He is healthy and Audrey is doing great and so is the proud Daddy. Wow! 4 grandkids. What a wonderful way to start the new year off."



A pretty wonderful way, indeed! Two new babies in the Roloff family over the past few months, including Tori and Zach's daughter, Lilah. Amy has so much to celebrate!