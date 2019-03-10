Jennifer Garner's Son Wrote Her a Check for Being His Mom -- & She Better Keep Her Day Job

Well, this is absolutely adorable. Jennifer Garner is known for sharing her relatable mom moments on social media, and this time, she's sharing a pretty funny one. Apparently, Jennifer's son tried to pay her for being his mom, and even though it's a job she's obviously happy to do for free, we've gotta agree with her that the pay he's offering is just way too low.
-
Jennifer shared this check her son, Samuel, 7, sweetly offered her for her services.
"Apparently, birthing and raising someone is valued at $168.42," Jennifer Garner wrote. "I guess I should keep my day job."
Being that she's been on the job for seven years, we're with her on this one. Samuel's check comes out to about $24 a year, which doesn't even cover his food. We're thinking she deserves a raise at this point! And are her other kids, Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, also pitching in with checks of their own?
-
Jennifer's followers are loving this sweet gesture from Sam.
They're also making very good points about him learning how to write checks! They may not be used much anymore, but it's still important to know how to fill one out in case it comes up, so it looks like Jen's doing well preparing her kids for the real world.
Samuel did such a great job!
-
-
Jen's always been all about sharing these moments on social media.
Case in point: When Jennifer shared the reality of daylight saving time and how exhausted it can make someone, and we totally related.
We gotta nap when we can nap... especially if our kids are only paying us $24 per year.
-
Leave it to this lady to always keep it real.
Because let's face it: We've all been that mom at the bus stop in a robe with wet hair, holding a coffee cup.
We're here for Jen's Instagram posts whenever she wants to share these hilarious moments. Here's hoping the checks keep coming!
Share this Story