Jennifer Garner's Son Wrote Her a Check for Being His Mom -- & She Better Keep Her Day Job

Well, this is absolutely adorable. Jennifer Garner is known for sharing her relatable mom moments on social media, and this time, she's sharing a pretty funny one. Apparently, Jennifer's son tried to pay her for being his mom, and even though it's a job she's obviously happy to do for free, we've gotta agree with her that the pay he's offering is just way too low. 

