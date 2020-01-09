Tori Roloff Shares Photo of Lilah in the Same Hospital Outfit She Wore Home as a Baby

We've loved every update that Tori Roloff has shared of baby Lilah Roloff since she was born in November, but her latest might be our new favorite. Over the weekend, Tori shared a photo of Lilah wearing her hospital outfit -- the same one Tori herself wore when she came home as a baby. We know this had to be such a sweet moment for her to share with her daughter.
-
Tori shared two photos of Lilah posing in her dress, along with a super sweet caption.
"So this was the dress that my mom and dad brought me home from the hospital in," Tori Roloff wrote. "It is so special that I get to share it with my daughter. It’s crazy that this sweet bean is almost 2 MONTHS OLD?! It all goes by so quickly and I’m just sitting over here watching and soaking it all in."
So cute! We can't believe she's almost 2 months old, either. Time has seriously flown, and she already looks so much bigger than she did when Tori and Zach first brought her home!
-
Members of Tori's fam chimed in to share how much they loved these pics.
No surprise that Grandma Amy Roloff was loving it -- and Tori's sister in law, Audrey Roloff, who just happened to welcome her second child into the world herself, also shared exactly the same emojis we're feeling about these pics right now.
-
-
Tori also shared pics of Lilah's completed nursery this weekend.
So much pink -- we love it! And the shiplap is a pretty great addition, too, especially in combination with those adorable lanterns.
"This has quickly become my favorite room in the house! Can’t wait to watch our baby girlsie grow up here!" Tori wrote.
It's such a cozy room. Lilah is lucky kid!
-
We're looking forward to more updates on Tori's growing family.
There's no doubt about it: Lilah Roloff and her big brother, Jackson, are two truly adorable kids, and we love watching them grow in the photos that Tori posts on Instagram.
It's so special that Tori was able to share her coming home outfit with Lilah, and we can't wait to see what other sweet mother-daughter moments they have as she gets older.
Share this Story