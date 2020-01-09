Tori Roloff Shares Photo of Lilah in the Same Hospital Outfit She Wore Home as a Baby

"So this was the dress that my mom and dad brought me home from the hospital in," Tori Roloff wrote. "It is so special that I get to share it with my daughter. It’s crazy that this sweet bean is almost 2 MONTHS OLD?! It all goes by so quickly and I’m just sitting over here watching and soaking it all in."



So cute! We can't believe she's almost 2 months old, either. Time has seriously flown, and she already looks so much bigger than she did when Tori and Zach first brought her home!