Ashley Graham Gives Birth to Her First Child

Tanvier Peart
Tanvier Peart
Celebrity Moms

Ashley Graham
She's been teasing her little one's arrival for some time now, and it looks like he finally made his grand debut. A big congratulations is in order as Ashley Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, welcomed their first child together. Given the strong genes in the looks department this baby boy was blessed to have, we can only imagine how precious he is.

