Ashley Graham Gives Birth to Her First Child

She's been teasing her little one's arrival for some time now, and it looks like he finally made his grand debut. A big congratulations is in order as Ashley Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, welcomed their first child together. Given the strong genes in the looks department this baby boy was blessed to have, we can only imagine how precious he is.
Although Ashley did not reveal baby boy's name (or face) as of yet, she did share he arrived on January 18.
Baby Graham-Ervin's arrival comes after Ashley revealed her pregnancy in August.
"Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin Life is about to get even better," Ashley shared in her anniversary post on Instagram that doubled as a pregnancy reveal.
It's been an amazing journey watching her journey during her pregnancy days.
From almost baring all (well, some photos she practically did) to strutting her stuff on the runway of New York Fashion Week, this mama did not slow down while expecting and was an inspiration, to say the very least.
Seriously, Ashley Graham was unstoppable while expecting her baby boy.
She had so many relatable moments while expecting.
"Come to mama ... Anyone else feel like being pregnant gave you a whole new appreciation for your body??"
(LOL.)
Yes.
We can't wait to see what's in store now that baby boy is here.
Congrats again, mama!
Cheers to all that's ahead: sleepless nights and your heart expanding in ways you never knew were possible.
