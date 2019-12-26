Amy Schumer Shares Photo of Injection Bruises in Emotional IVF Post

"I'm a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional," Amy wrote. "If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling."



Amy kept a number she uses to text fans live for a few months now, and she's asking for any advice from IVF mamas. We can't blame her for wanting to find out as much as she can about this complicated process.