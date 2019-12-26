Amy Schumer Shares Photo of Injection Bruises in Emotional IVF Post

It's been less than a year since Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer welcomed their first child, a son named Gene, into the world. And now, they're planning their next kid ... but that doesn't mean it's easy. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Amy revealed she's going through IVF to conceive baby number two, and it sounds as if it's already been an emotional roller coaster for her.
Amy shared a photo of her injection bruises, explaining what's been going on with her lately.
"I'm a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional," Amy wrote. "If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling."
Amy kept a number she uses to text fans live for a few months now, and she's asking for any advice from IVF mamas. We can't blame her for wanting to find out as much as she can about this complicated process.
Her followers flocked to the comments to offer her advice and love.
Everyone's right. It's awesome that Amy is willing to be so open and vulnerable about what she's going through.
A lot of moms have to use a little bit of science to conceive their children, and the process itself can be long and emotionally exhausting -- not to mention the physical side effects. But it sounds like Amy's got a lot of people in her corner rooting her on, and hopefully, all the support will help.
Amy later took to her Instagram story to thank people for the encouragement.
We're sending Amy all the good vibes.
We can't imagine what she's going through, but it appears she has a lot of people backing her up through it.
In the meantime, we hope she continues to share updates. There are a lot of women who are dealing with exactly what she's going through, and we know that as much as it helps to talk about it, it also helps to hear that others have experienced something similar.
