Tori Roloff's New Pic With Baby Lilah Comes With a Heartfelt Message

Through her pregnancy and motherhood journey, Tori Roloff has always been so open and honest about her experiences, and now that she's settling into life as a mom of two, it doesn't look like that's changing anytime soon. Recently, Tori shared a new mommy-daughter pic with baby Lilah Ray, and her caption to her Little People, Big World fans is so sweet.
We will always love how upfront Tori is, no matter what's going on in her life.
Along with this precious photo, Tori shared how appreciative she is of her followers.
Tori Roloff's caption said:
I just wanted to jump on here and tell y’all how much I love you guys. There are days that social media can be a really dark and mean space but then there are other days (like today) where you all know how to make it positive. I get so many nice messages and comments every day and I just want you guys to know I read them. They encourage me to be better and I strive to bring light to the dark with this social media thing.
It's true that social media can be difficult to tackle -- especially for someone like Tori, who has so many followers who can be a bit judgmental. But for the most part, it sounds like it's been a positive experience for her, which we love to hear.
Tori went on to share her intentions for how she wants to use the spotlight for good.
"I'm such a 'normal' woman who was just kind of put in the spotlight by my family," she continued.
"I have done my best over the last ten years to be positive. To share my life authentically and truthfully. To be a role model to as many people as I can. I want to look back on all of this and be proud of what I’ve left behind on social media for myself and my kids. As long as this place brings me joy, I'll be here."
Love this!
We want her to keep updating, so hopefully, she'll keep finding the Instagram joy.
Living in the spotlight and raising two small kids isn't easy, but Tori's killing it.
She's always real, even when it comes to the tough stuff, like opening up about how she feels about her postpartum body. We can always count on Tori to give it to us straight and share the sweetest pics of her family along the way.
Keep the awesome content coming!
We know there are so many moms out there who benefit so much from Tori sharing her experiences, because a lot of them are things that we all go through at some point or another.
And of course, the adorable baby photos don't hurt, either. Way to go, Tori!
