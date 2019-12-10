Tori Roloff's 'Mom Night' Pics Nail How Kids Ruin Our Chance at Privacy

It's been a hectic couple of months for Tori Roloff after welcoming her second child, Lilah Ray, into the world. And now, she's getting some time to kick back and relax -- if we can even call it that. Tori shared her "mom night" on Instagram, and instead of getting some down time to herself, the reality star mom ended up pointing out exactly how kids can get in the way of a little "me" time.
At first, Tori started out with a nice, relaxing bubble bath.
It didn't take long before Tori's son, Jackson, got in on her night.
Then, Jackson helped his mom with her bath.
We hope another mom night is on the agenda for Tori soon.
And this time, no kids allowed!
... or so we hope.
We know that's a tall order, and clearly, Jackson likes being around his mom too much to give her up for a night! We're glad to see that. If nothing else, she got her bubble bath ... even if she had to entertain him while it happened.
