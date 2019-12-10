Tori Roloff's 'Mom Night' Pics Nail How Kids Ruin Our Chance at Privacy

toriroloff/Instagram
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrity Moms

Tori Roloff
toriroloff/Instagram

It's been a hectic couple of months for Tori Roloff after welcoming her second child, Lilah Ray, into the world. And now, she's getting some time to kick back and relax -- if we can even call it that. Tori shared her "mom night" on Instagram, and instead of getting some down time to herself, the reality star mom ended up pointing out exactly how kids can get in the way of a little "me" time.

  • At first, Tori started out with a nice, relaxing bubble bath.

    Tori Roloff
    toriroloff/Instagram Stories

    Sounds like a dream, right? That's what we thought. A little privacy, some bubbles -- what mom wouldn't look forward to something like that?

    Unfortunately, though, it came to an abrupt end.

    • Advertisement

  • It didn't take long before Tori's son, Jackson, got in on her night.

    Jackson Roloff
    toriroloff/Instagram Stories

    Looks like this little guy wasted no time in finding out where his mama was hiding -- and he looks pretty pleased with himself for figuring it out!  Privacy definitely goes out the window once kids are in the picture, and Jackson Roloff is the perfect illustration of that. 

    At least he's cute!

  • Then, Jackson helped his mom with her bath.

    Jackson Roloff
    toriroloff/Instagram Stories

    To be fair, Jackson's probably just doing for her what she does for him when she gives him a bath, and in that way, it's pretty sweet.

    But we don't blame Tori Roloff if she just wanted some time to herself! Those quiet moments -- especially with a toddler and a new baby in the house -- are few and far between. 

  • We hope another mom night is on the agenda for Tori soon. 

    And this time, no kids allowed!

    ... or so we hope. 

    We know that's a tall order, and clearly, Jackson likes being around his mom too much to give her up for a night! We're glad to see that. If nothing else, she got her bubble bath ... even if she had to entertain him while it happened.

roloffs confessions

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement