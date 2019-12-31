Audrey Roloff Shares a Look at Her Bare Baby Bump on Son's Due Date

She thanked Jeremy for supporting her as she got closer to her due date, especially when it came to caring for their daughter, Ember.

"I just have to say how thankful I am to be married to a man that makes me feel cherished, cared for, and confident, especially in these final days of pregnancy," she said. "He has gone above and beyond these last few weeks to help me feel more at peace in what can be a very anxious time for expecting mamas."

We know Jeremy and Audrey are going to be great when it comes to raising their second child together -- they've been doing such a great job with their first!