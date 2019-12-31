Audrey Roloff Shares a Look at Her Bare Baby Bump on Son's Due Date

Looks like Audrey Roloff's pregnancy journey is almost over, and baby number is about to arrive! On Wednesday, Audrey shared a bump photo on her due date, and we can't believe the time for her and Jeremy to meet their baby boy is almost here.
And of course -- as always -- Audrey looks amazing.
In the pic, Audrey's standing in front of a mirror, showing off her bare bump.
"Happy due date baby boy," she wrote. "You can come out now."
Now that Audrey's made it to 40 weeks, we don't doubt that she's very ready for her baby to be here ... and now, the countdown is on as we wait to find out if she's gone into labor yet.
She also shared a boomerang of her bump on her Instagram Stories.
Earlier this week, Audrey reflected on the end of her pregnancy in another Instagram post.
She thanked Jeremy for supporting her as she got closer to her due date, especially when it came to caring for their daughter, Ember.
"I just have to say how thankful I am to be married to a man that makes me feel cherished, cared for, and confident, especially in these final days of pregnancy," she said. "He has gone above and beyond these last few weeks to help me feel more at peace in what can be a very anxious time for expecting mamas."
We know Jeremy and Audrey are going to be great when it comes to raising their second child together -- they've been doing such a great job with their first!
Sounds like Audrey's ready to get this show on the road.
Hopefully, her baby boy will be here soon -- and she'll have an easy, uncomplicated labor.
We can't wait for updates (and, of course, plenty of baby photos). We'll be sending her all the good vibes in the meantime!
