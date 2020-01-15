A Look Back at Jessica Simpson's 100-Pound Weight Loss Journey After Baby #3

It's no secret that Jessica Simpson dealt with a tough pregnancy last year, and she didn't hold back when it came to how difficult things were for her as she awaited the arrival of her third child, daughter Birdie Mae Johnson, that spring. After swollen ankles, plenty of mishaps, and even a hospital stay, Jessica welcomed her little girl into the world in March, and it seems like pretty soon after the birth, she got to work when it came to getting back in shape. After just six months, she proudly shared that she managed to lose 100 pounds.
Jessica's transformation has been a huge one, and we're glad to see that she's been celebrating her success. After everything she went through to bring Birdie into the world -- including a difficult C-section recovery -- she deserves to be happy, and it certainly seems as if she's living her best life as a mother of three who can actually see her ankles these days.
It definitely wasn't easy, and as Jessica has explained herself on Instagram, it required a lot of hard work even when she didn't necessarily want to do it. She's only human, and she does have three kids to raise on top of her career.
Read on for Jessica's full transformation, from the time she was pregnant all the way up to today. Her journey is truly inspiring, and although everyone's postpartum journey is certainly different, we love that Jessica has been so open in sharing hers with her fans so far.
Swollen Feet1
Throughout her pregnancy with Birdie Mae, Jessica didn't shy away from sharing photos of her swollen feet. It looked like a pretty miserable experience overall -- and this wasn't even close to the only pic like this that she posted. Later, she revealed that she was up to 240 pounds by the end of her pregnancy.
Breaking Toilet Seats2
At one point in her pregnancy, Jessica even managed to break a toilet seat, thanks to her baby bump. "Warning...Don’t lean back on the toilet when pregnant," she warned when she shared this post.
Welcome to the World, Birdie Mae3
In March, Jessica finally got to share some good news with her followers. Birdie Mae Johnson was born at nearly 11 pounds (which helps explain the whole getting stuck between cars thing) and it appeared this mama was over the moon to welcome baby #3.
Look at Those Cheekbones4
Shortly after Birdie's birth, Jessica started to celebrate the smaller victories, especially now that the swelling was going down. About a month after Birdie was born, she shared this pic, showing off her cheekbones.
Getting Back Into Her Workout Routine5
By May, Jessica was starting to get back into some sort of fitness routine, and she wasn't afraid to show that the struggle was still a bit real ... especially because she wore a corset while doing it.
"Just stretching it out in my rubber corset. The joy of postpartum," she wrote about her post-baby workout.
Seeing Her Ankles Again6
Another small victory -- and sharing every second of it! Jessica took to Instagram to show off the fact that her feet weren't swollen anymore and that she could finally see her ankles, which was a huge difference from the photos of her feet she shared when she was still pregnant.
Showing Off Her Progress7
Another postpartum weight loss update came in September, when Jessica took the opportunity to share birthday wishes for her husband, Eric Johnson. This mama looks good -- and she looked much more comfortable than she did when she was about to pop.
The Big Reveal8
In September, Jessica finally shared the big news: She'd lost 100 pounds!
"6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240)," she wrote. "My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder."
Walking 12,000 Steps a Day9
According to what trainer Harley Pasternak told Good Morning America, one of the simplest ways to lose the weight that Jessica focused on was hitting her step goal each day.
"This was a big part of losing the 100 pounds," Pasternak said. "She could do it by going for walks with her family, walking on the treadmill watching TV, just moving her body in a non-intense way."
Sleeping 7 Hours per Night10
Getting enough sleep is also a big part of staying healthy, and it sounds like it was key for Jess' weight loss too.
"Sleep is such an important thing, especially for a mom with three little kids at home and a big business. [Simpson] got at least 7 hours of quality, continuous sleep every night," Pasternak added.
Spending an Hour Away From Technology Each Day11
This is a really hard one, but it sounds like it was a big part of why Jessica was able to lose the weight. According to Pasternak, giving ourselves time to unplug -- away from TVs, screens, and phones -- will help the hormones in our brains that get overwhelmed by constantly staying connected.
Eating 3 Meals & 2 Snacks a Day12
This included plenty of Tex-Mex, by the way, because it's Jessica's favorite -- proving that eating to reach a goal definitely doesn't have to be restrictive or be miserable.
"Meals had protein, fiber and healthy fat. Snacks had protein and fat or protein and fiber," Pasternak explained. "We did not diet in a tasteless, extreme, radical way."
Circuit Exercises13
Pasternak also said that Jessica did resistance exercise in the form of circuits three or four days a week, focusing on a different part of the body each time. It sounds like this, combined with her 12,000 steps daily, really made all the difference in the world, and best of all, it actually sounds like a pretty doable plan.
Emailing Her Trainer Every Night14
When it comes to sticking to a new workout and eating plan, accountability is key for some of us, and that ended up being true for Jessica. As Pasternak told Us Weekly, that came in the form of an email report that she sent him at the end of each day.
"My clients, before they go to bed at night, send me an email and it says, Did you hit your step goal? Yes or no? Did you hit your sleep goal? Yes or no? Did you hit your unplugged goal? Yes or no? Did you hit your food goal? Yes or no?" Pasternak said. "To the extent that you check yes, it gives you this sense of accomplishment at the end of every day."
Giving Up Sugar15
As much as we love sugar, it's not the healthiest for us, and Jessica had to let it go in order to lose the weight. Pasternak told Entertainment Tonight that Jessica gave up sugar, and that made a big difference in losing those 100 pounds.
Enjoying 'Free Meals'16
Instead of a cheat day, Pasternak gave Jessica "free meals" so she could have the chance to eat whatever she wanted a couple of times a week instead of following the guidelines, helping her keep the momentum going.
"I don't believe in a 'cheat day' but I believe in 'free meals.' So, two 'free meals' a week," he said in the same ET interview. "Do them on different days, the same day, it's up to you."
Looking Back at Her Progress17
At the end of 2019, Jessica looked back at her journey, and it involved everything she'd been through that year. The swelling, the pregnancy, the workouts, and finally, the victory at the end. It seems like it was a tough journey for her, but ultimately, Jess came out on top.