A Look Back at Jessica Simpson's 100-Pound Weight Loss Journey After Baby #3



jessicasimpson/Instagram It's no secret that Jessica Simpson dealt with a tough pregnancy last year, and she didn't hold back when it came to how difficult things were for her as she awaited the arrival of her third child, daughter Birdie Mae Johnson, that spring. After swollen ankles, plenty of mishaps, and even a hospital stay, Jessica welcomed her little girl into the world in March, and it seems like pretty soon after the birth, she got to work when it came to getting back in shape. After just six months, she proudly shared that she managed to lose 100 pounds.

Jessica's transformation has been a huge one, and we're glad to see that she's been celebrating her success. After everything she went through to bring Birdie into the world -- including a difficult C-section recovery -- she deserves to be happy, and it certainly seems as if she's living her best life as a mother of three who can actually see her ankles these days.

It definitely wasn't easy, and as Jessica has explained herself on Instagram, it required a lot of hard work even when she didn't necessarily want to do it. She's only human, and she does have three kids to raise on top of her career.

Read on for Jessica's full transformation, from the time she was pregnant all the way up to today. Her journey is truly inspiring, and although everyone's postpartum journey is certainly different, we love that Jessica has been so open in sharing hers with her fans so far.

Way to go, mama!