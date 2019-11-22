Amy Roloff Reflects on Audrey & Jeremy's Baby on the Way

"Big brother Jackson’s sister Lilah arrived in November... Now we’re just waiting, and Big sister Ember too, for baby boy to be born," the Little People, Big World star wrote. "Oh the anticipation for this grandma. I can only imagine what Jeremy and Audrey are feeling. They’re ready but baby boy and the good Lord has His own timing. We can’t wait to welcome baby boy into the world. Love my family."



She must be so excited! Four grandchildren already?! There's so much love in this family.