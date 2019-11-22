Amy Roloff Reflects on Audrey & Jeremy's Baby on the Way

There have been a lot of changes for the Roloff family over the past few months, and another one is coming now that Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are about to welcome their second child any day -- and it sounds as if grandma Amy Roloff is pretty excited about it! Amy reflected on Audrey and Jeremy's new baby as she awaits his arrival in the sweetest post on Instagram.
-
Amy shared a photo of Audrey and Jeremy's daughter, Ember, with her cousin Jackson, along with a heartfelt message.
"Big brother Jackson’s sister Lilah arrived in November... Now we’re just waiting, and Big sister Ember too, for baby boy to be born," the Little People, Big World star wrote. "Oh the anticipation for this grandma. I can only imagine what Jeremy and Audrey are feeling. They’re ready but baby boy and the good Lord has His own timing. We can’t wait to welcome baby boy into the world. Love my family."
She must be so excited! Four grandchildren already?! There's so much love in this family.
-
Amy was just as excited to welcome baby Lilah into the world last year.
Tori and Zach's second child, Miss Lilah Ray Roloff, made her entrance into the world in November, and this proud grandma shared this pic straight from the hospital.
"She’s beautiful and precious and a blessing to our family," Amy wrote at the time. "I'm so looking forward to watching baby girl grow up, see Jackson and Lilah hang out and spending grandma time with them."
-
-
And when it comes to the next Roloff baby? Audrey is just as ready to meet him as Grandma Amy is.
Audrey Roloff recently shared a post on Instagram about the end of her pregnancy, and it appears she couldn't be more excited to welcome baby boy into the world.
There's no doubt that their little guy is going to be so loved. Everyone's ready and waiting to meet him!
-
We're looking forward to the update that the littlest Roloff has arrived.
In the meantime, it seems like Amy has a lot to keep her busy, especially because she just moved into her new house after finally leaving Roloff Farm for good.
Last year was definitely a big year for the Roloffs, and now, 2020 is shaping up to be the same.
Share this Story