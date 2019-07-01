He's Here! Audrey Roloff Gives Birth to Baby#2

Audrey Roloff
The wait is finally over! After sharing an update about the end of her second pregnancy, the newest Roloff addition has made his grand debut. Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are now proud parents to a baby boy who's just as cute as he can be and has us thrilled for this former Little People, Big World couple -- and their 2-year-old daughter, Ember Roloff, who's now a big sister!

