He's Here! Audrey Roloff Gives Birth to Baby#2

It was only a couple days ago the former 'Little People, Big World' reflected on the final days of her pregnancy.

On January 7, Audrey took to Instagram to thank Jeremy for being her rock as they awaited the arrival of their son.

"I just have to say how thankful I am to be married to a man that makes me feel cherished, cared for, and confident, especially in these final days of pregnancy," she wrote. "He has gone above and beyond these last few weeks to help me feel more at peace in what can be a very anxious time for expecting mamas."

