He's Here! Audrey Roloff Gives Birth to Baby#2

The wait is finally over! After sharing an update about the end of her second pregnancy, the newest Roloff addition has made his grand debut. Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are now proud parents to a baby boy who's just as cute as he can be and has us thrilled for this former Little People, Big World couple -- and their 2-year-old daughter, Ember Roloff, who's now a big sister!
Say hello to Bode James Roloff.
"He is here!!! Bode James Roloff. 9.2 lbs 21 inches. Born on his due date 1/8/2020 at 7:36 pm," Audrey wrote in her Instagram reveal.
A nine-pound baby is no joke!!
Back in July, Jeremy and Audrey revealed a second child was on the way with a super cute announcement.
"We've got some exciting news: Ember Jean is going to be a big sister!" Jeremy Roloff writes in his Instagram post. "We're very excited to grow our family. Thanks for following our journey and for your continual support of our family."
It was only a couple days ago the former 'Little People, Big World' reflected on the final days of her pregnancy.
On January 7, Audrey took to Instagram to thank Jeremy for being her rock as they awaited the arrival of their son.
"I just have to say how thankful I am to be married to a man that makes me feel cherished, cared for, and confident, especially in these final days of pregnancy," she wrote. "He has gone above and beyond these last few weeks to help me feel more at peace in what can be a very anxious time for expecting mamas."
Baby Bode joins Audrey and Jeremy Roloff's 2-year-old daughter, Ember.
Something tells us little Ember Roloff has been waiting for the arrival of her baby brother. While she likely doesn't know exactly what's happening, we have a good feeling Ember and Bode will quickly develop a special bond, just like Jackson and baby Lilah have.
Congrats!
While we won't see baby Bode on Little People, Big World (Audrey and Jeremy left the show in 2018 after many years in front of the camera), there's bound to be many updates regarding this cutie pie for time to come.
Congrats again!
