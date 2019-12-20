Audrey Roloff Reflects on the Final Days of Her Second Pregnancy in Heartfelt Post

Audrey shared some gorgeous bump pics, along with a caption about how awesome Jeremy's been the last few weeks.

"I just have to say how thankful I am to be married to a man that makes me feel cherished, cared for, and confident, especially in these final days of pregnancy," she wrote. "He has gone above and beyond these last few weeks to help me feel more at peace in what can be a very anxious time for expecting mamas."

Audrey Roloff went on to say that he's also been keeping Ember busy so she can chill out -- because being pregnant with a toddler at home is hard!

"I love you and it's an honor to be your wife," she added. "I can't wait to bring our son into this world together."

