Audrey Roloff Reflects on the Final Days of Her Second Pregnancy in Heartfelt Post

As we get closer and closer to Audrey Roloff's due date with baby #2, this mama is doing a lot of reflecting -- and, it seems, feeling extra thankful for husband Jeremy Roloff. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Audrey opened up about the end of her pregnancy and what a help Jeremy's been in these final days.
Audrey shared some gorgeous bump pics, along with a caption about how awesome Jeremy's been the last few weeks.
"I just have to say how thankful I am to be married to a man that makes me feel cherished, cared for, and confident, especially in these final days of pregnancy," she wrote. "He has gone above and beyond these last few weeks to help me feel more at peace in what can be a very anxious time for expecting mamas."
Audrey Roloff went on to say that he's also been keeping Ember busy so she can chill out -- because being pregnant with a toddler at home is hard!
"I love you and it's an honor to be your wife," she added. "I can't wait to bring our son into this world together."
Jeremy also shared his own update on getting ready for the baby.
"We’re in full downtime mode as we wait to meet our son," he wrote in his caption on this post, which he shared over the weekend.
We're into the final countdown now! It seems like it was just yesterday that Audrey announced her pregnancy, but now, Ember's little brother could be here any minute -- so exciting!
It's good to hear that Audrey and Jeremy are having some good chilling out time.
Between Jeremy's surgery and Ember's emergency room visit, it's been a very busy time for this branch of the Roloff family tree ... especially after adding in how hectic life in general can get around the holidays.
But now, they're finally getting the chance to kick back. We hope they're truly appreciating this time to relax, because they're going to be going through a lot of changes when their son arrives!
We can't wait to meet their new little one.
If he's half as cute as Ember is, this is going to be one good-looking family of four.
Here's hoping Audrey enjoys the rest of her pregnancy and has a smooth labor. We're looking forward to all the adorable baby pics that are sure to come our way very soon.
