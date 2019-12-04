Jenna Dewan Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in New Bikini Pic

jennadewan/Instagram
Nicole Pomarico
Jenna Dewan
jennadewan/Instagram

The closer Jenna Dewan gets to her due date, the more she's been showing off her baby bump -- and needless to say, this future mom of two looks fantastic. Over the weekend, Jenna shared her bump in a bikini on Instagram, and wow. We always knew Jenna was gorgeous, but pregnancy definitely looks good on her! 

