Jenna Dewan Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in New Bikini Pic

The closer Jenna Dewan gets to her due date, the more she's been showing off her baby bump -- and needless to say, this future mom of two looks fantastic. Over the weekend, Jenna shared her bump in a bikini on Instagram, and wow. We always knew Jenna was gorgeous, but pregnancy definitely looks good on her!
On Sunday, Jenna shared a new bump photo on her Instagram story.
Jenna's been all about the bump photos lately.
And honestly, when she looks this good, we can't blame her!
Last month, she shared this one, showing off her bare bump while sitting on her bed, and it's just as pretty as the pool pic. This lady is clearly glowing!
And when Jenna's not showing off her pregnant belly, boyfriend Steve Kazee is.
We've loved everything about Jenna and Steve's relationship so far, but seeing them get closer as they anticipate the arrival of their baby has been so sweet to watch.
After the heartbreak Jenna went through from her divorce from Channing Tatum, we're so glad to see her so happy these days -- and we know things will only get even better once baby is here and Jenna's 6-year-old daughter, Everly, becomes a big sister.
More bump pics, please!
And maybe a pregnancy update or two? We're dying to know everything about Jenna's future little one -- and we're so ready to follow along with her journey as a mother of two.
In the meantime, we'll keep obsessing over these pics. So pretty!
