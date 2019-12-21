Tori Roloff Reflects on the Birth of Baby Lilah in Touching Post

It's been a big year for Tori Roloff and husband Zach Roloff. At the end of 2019, they welcomed their second child, baby Lilah, into their lives, officially becoming a family of four -- including their son, Jackson. And now, Tori is looking back at her year and reflecting on adding Lilah to their crew. It seems like this mama couldn't be more in love with her little fam!
-
Tori took to Instagram to share a photo of her once baby bump, followed by a pic of herself in the same outfit holding Lilah after she was born.
Tori shared that the first pic was taken the day before she went into labor -- so much can change so quickly!
"Our sweet Lilah girl joined the family and we couldn’t be more in love," Tori wrote. "I am so thankful for the growth and changes that happened in 2019. I am grateful for my little family. Especially my husband who is leading us into 2020 to make it our best year yet! I am excited to watch Jackson grow and develop into a BOY (he’s like no longer a toddler. He’s a full on boy and I love every ounce of him)!"
-
As Tori pointed out in her post, Jackson IS growing -- and he's the best big brother so far.
Look at these two together! He's definitely a full-blown kid! And we can't believe how quickly Lilah's growing, either. She's not even 2 months yet, and she's already changed so much since she was born -- she's so big already.
-
-
Tori's been pretty reflective about her family lately.
Example: When she made this post in honor of the Christmas holiday, writing about how all she wanted was for her family to be happy and healthy.
"I remember whenever I asked my mom what she wanted for Christmas she would tell me: 'there’s nothing you can buy me. I just want my family.' I used to think that was so boring but now I get it," Tori wrote at the time. "All I want is for these three (and @zroloff07 ) to be happy. There’s nothing that brings me joy more than knowing my family is happy and healthy."
-
This family's been through a lot of changes, but we're glad to see them going into the new year so happy.
It'll be so fun to follow along with their adventures in the new year. Hopefully, 2020 has lots of wonderful things in store for this branch of the Roloff family tree.
Fingers crossed plenty more pics and updates of Jackson and Lilah are in our future!
Share this Story