Tori Roloff Reflects on the Birth of Baby Lilah in Touching Post

Tori took to Instagram to share a photo of her once baby bump, followed by a pic of herself in the same outfit holding Lilah after she was born.

Tori shared that the first pic was taken the day before she went into labor -- so much can change so quickly!

"Our sweet Lilah girl joined the family and we couldn’t be more in love," Tori wrote. "I am so thankful for the growth and changes that happened in 2019. I am grateful for my little family. Especially my husband who is leading us into 2020 to make it our best year yet! I am excited to watch Jackson grow and develop into a BOY (he’s like no longer a toddler. He’s a full on boy and I love every ounce of him)!"

