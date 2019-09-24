Jessica Simpson Shows Off 100-Pound Weight Loss in New Photo

The past year was a transformative one for Jessica Simpson -- and not just because she welcomed daughter Birdie Mae into her family. This week, Jessica showed off her 100-pound weight loss while hitting the ski slopes, and we can't help but be impressed with this mama's figure. Looks like all the hard work definitely paid off!
Jess shared this black and white photo of her standing in the snow in a black ski suit.
"Skiing with the kiddos today. This is as far as I got..." she wrote in her caption.
Hey, skiing isn't for everybody -- at least Jessica was getting some solid quality family time in. But what we're really focusing on is how amazing she looks. She is killing it in that snow suit!
Needless to say, fans are cheering Jessica on.
Looks like everyone is loving Jessica's look -- from her ski slope fashion to her bod. Everyone should obviously set their own pace when it comes to weight loss of any kind, including postpartum weight loss, but for those who are looking for a little inspiration, this lady is definitely coming through.
In December, Jessica revealed she'd lost 100 pounds since giving birth to her third child.
Jessica Simpson revealed that over the course of six months, she'd been able to drop weight in the triple digits, going from 240 pounds to 140.
"My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again," she wrote at the time. "Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder."
We're glad Jessica is enjoying her new body and her time with family.
Looks like sister Ashlee Simpson and husband Evan Ross have joined her and Eric for their trip to Aspen, so they're getting in all that post-Christmas fun.
We hope she's loving her trip, and keeping our fingers crossed for more pics. We need to see all of her kiddos in the snow!
