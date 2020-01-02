20 Celebrities Expecting Babies in 2020

The new year has only just started, and there's already so much to look forward to on the A-list star front. Tons of celebrities are expecting babies in 2020, starting in January and continuing throughout the new year. And if all the cute 2019 celebrity babies are any indication, this year's gonna be absolutely adorable celebrity kid-wise.
2019 saw the births of celeb babies including like Shay Mitchell's daughter, Atlas Noa; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie; multiple Duggar and Bachelor star babies; and a brand new Roloff girl, among others. Fans loved getting to see snaps of the little ones and learning about their unusual names, and 2020 will bring even more of that.
This year will see children born to more Bachelor stars, another Roloff, several first-time moms, some second, third, or even fourth-time moms, and celebs from every genre of entertainment. There are singers having children, reality stars giving birth, Oscar and Emmy winners bringing babies into the world, and more.
Basically, it's a good time to be a fan of adorable celebrity babies. The year 2020 is going to be jam-packed with them, and it's hardly even begun. There are bound to be even more stars getting pregnant over the next couple of months and giving birth toward the end of the year. They better start picking out their wacky A-list approved names now and guard them closely lest there be any repeats.
After all, 2019 saw two Charlie Wolfs enter the world. Lauren Conrad gave birth to her son Charlie Wolf in October and then Bachelor in Paradise stars Evan and Carly Bass brought Charles Wolfe into the world in November, just one month later.
Here are 20 celebrities who are expecting in 2020. They'd better get working on their baby names now, because they're giving birth within the year.
-
Britt Nilsson1
Once upon a time, Britt was part of the double Bachelorette season with Kaitlyn Bristowe back in 2015. On the first night, the men were allowed to vote on who they wanted to become the permanent Bachelorette, and Britt was sent packing in favor of Kaitlyn. But all's well that ends well, because Britt got married in 2017, and now, she and her non-reality TV husband, Jeremy Byrne, are expecting their first child together.
-
Felicity Jones2
Star Wars actress Felicity Jones keeps her private life off social media, but People magazine recently learned that she's expecting her first child with husband Charles Guard. Her baby bump was just barely visible on a recent red carpet for The Aeronauts movie.
-
-
Laura Prepon3
In October, the Orange is the New Black star announced on Instagram that her little family is getting bigger. This new baby will be Laura and husband Ben Foster's second child. They're already parents to their 2-year-old daughter, Ella.
-
Malika Haqq4
Khloé Kardashian's bestie is about to become a first-time mom, too. Malika announced her pregnancy in September. She hasn't publicly commented about the father of her child, but Us Weekly reported that a source told them that she's having the baby with her ex-boyfriend, the rapper O.T. Genasis.
-
-
Jenna Dewan5
Jenna Dewan already has a 6-year-old daughter named Everly from her marriage to Channing Tatum. Now, she's expecting her second child with her new boyfriend, Steve Kazee.
"Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me," Jenna wrote on Instagram after the pregnancy announcement. "@stevekazee you are a gift from above and I couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together."
-
Carson Daly6
It's gonna be baby number four for Today show and The Voice host Carson Daly and his wife, Siri. The newborn is due in spring 2020 and will join older siblings Jackson, who is 10, Etta, who's 7, and London who's 5.
-
-
Rachel Bloom7
The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator and star announced her pregnancy after winning an award for best original music and lyrics at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. "I get to tell my child she was with me when this happened, which is pretty f---ing cool," Rachel said backstage after nabbing the trophy.
She's due around April.
-
Ashley Graham8
Model Ashley Graham is expecting her first baby with husband Justin Ervin. She went on The Ellen Show to reveal that it's going to be a boy, and his due date is so soon. She didn't confirm a day, but did reveal that the baby will come some time in January.
Hope she has the nursery all prepped!
-
-
Christina Milian9
Christina is having a baby boy in 2020 -- her first with her new boyfriend, Matt Pokora. She already has a 9-year-old daughter named Violet from a previous marriage to record producer and singer The-Dream.
-
Anne Hathaway10
In July 2019, Anne posted this photo of her baby bump on Instagram along with the caption, "It's not for a movie..." But then she went a little deeper, admitting that she went through "infertility and conception hell" with both of her pregnancies. This second baby will join her 3-year-old son, Jonathan.
Though there's been whispers she secretly gave birth, Anne Hathaway has yet to confirm the hearsay.
-
-
Thomas Rhett11
Country music star Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins' family is getting a little bigger come February. The couple already have two children -- daughters Ada James and Willa Gray -- and a third baby girl is on the way.
-
Audrey Roloff12
The Little People, Big World family is getting a little bigger in 2020. Audrey Roloff and husband Jeremy Roloff are expecting their second child, a boy. They're already parents to 2-year-old daughter Ember.
-
-
Teddi Mellencamp13
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is expecting a little girl in this new year. The baby will join Teddi's two other children, her 7-year-old daughter, Slate, and 5-year-old son, Cruz. According to People magazine, Teddi managed to conceive this baby naturally despite infertility struggles with her first pregnancies.
-
Bekah Martinez14
Last year was a big year for former Bachelor contestant Bekah Martinez. In February, she gave birth to her daughter Ruth, and in December, she announced on Instagram that she was 12 weeks pregnant with her second child. Bekah is due around June 2020.
-
-
Quentin Tarantino15
Famed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is becoming a father in 2020. He and his wife, Daniella, whom he married in 2018, are expecting a baby this year. It's the first child for both of them. The news was originally announced in August, which means the baby's due date is likely pretty close to the start of the new year.
-
Courtney Robertson16
Courtney originally won The Bachelor and walked off engaged to Ben Flajnik in 2012. Ultimately, that relationship didn't pan out, but now, Courtney is engaged to a new man and pregnant with his child. Courtney and her fiancé, Humberto Preciado, are expecting their first kid together in 2020. She announced on Instagram that it's going to be a baby boy.
-
-
Michelle Williams17
Actress Michelle Williams announced both her engagement and pregnancy all at once in December 2019. Her new fiancé is director Thomas Kail, whom Michelle worked with on the show Fosse/Verdon.
Michelle is already mom to 14-year-old Matilda, her daughter with the late Heath Ledger.
-
Yael Grobglas18
Now that Jane the Virgin is over, Yael is looking ahead to new things. The actress, who played Petra on the long-running series, is expecting her first child in 2020. She announced the news in September and is likely due around early spring.
-
-
Maren Morris19
Maren and her fellow country singer husband, Ryan Hurd, are having a baby together in 2020. It will be the couple's first, and it's going to be a boy. "We are so excited," Ryan recently said. "That's kind of where all of our headspace is right now. Baby boy Hurd, that’s the thing we're really pumped on."
-
Chris Noth20
Mr. Big from Sex and the City is about to have another little one. Actor Chris Noth and his wife, Tara Wilson, are already parents to their 11-year-old son named Orion. Their second child is also going to be a boy, according to People magazine.