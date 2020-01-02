20 Celebrities Expecting Babies in 2020



jennadewan/Instagram The new year has only just started, and there's already so much to look forward to on the A-list star front. Tons of celebrities are expecting babies in 2020, starting in January and continuing throughout the new year. And if all the cute 2019 celebrity babies are any indication, this year's gonna be absolutely adorable celebrity kid-wise. 2019 saw the births of celeb babies including like Shay Mitchell's daughter, Atlas Noa; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie; multiple Duggar and Bachelor star babies; and a brand new Roloff girl, among others. Fans loved getting to see snaps of the little ones and learning about their unusual names, and 2020 will bring even more of that.

This year will see children born to more Bachelor stars, another Roloff, several first-time moms, some second, third, or even fourth-time moms, and celebs from every genre of entertainment. There are singers having children, reality stars giving birth, Oscar and Emmy winners bringing babies into the world, and more.

Basically, it's a good time to be a fan of adorable celebrity babies. The year 2020 is going to be jam-packed with them, and it's hardly even begun. There are bound to be even more stars getting pregnant over the next couple of months and giving birth toward the end of the year. They better start picking out their wacky A-list approved names now and guard them closely lest there be any repeats.

After all, 2019 saw two Charlie Wolfs enter the world. Lauren Conrad gave birth to her son Charlie Wolf in October and then Bachelor in Paradise stars Evan and Carly Bass brought Charles Wolfe into the world in November, just one month later.

Here are 20 celebrities who are expecting in 2020. They'd better get working on their baby names now, because they're giving birth within the year.