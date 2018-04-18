Katie Holmes Shares Rare Glimpse of Suri Cruise in New Mother-Daughter Photo

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
It's not every day that Katie Holmes shares a peek into her life with daughter Suri Cruise, but in honor of the holidays, we're getting a glimpse. On her instagram story, Katie posted a rare pic of her and Suri, and this mother-daughter duo is just too cute.
We seriously can't believe that Suri is 13 already!
-
Katie took to Instagram Stories to share this snap of her and Suri.
-
Katie's seemed very much in the holiday spirit this year.
Last week, she shared this photo of herself wearing a Santa hat, as many of have done recently. She looks super serious here, but sometimes, the holidays can be that way. If only we had more details on how Katie Holmes spent Christmas this year. But if nothing else, we're glad to know that she and Suri got to spend all kinds of quality time together.
-
-
This post has been one of the first times we've seen Suri on Katie's Instagram in months.
Back in March, she shared this pic of Suri working with other kids (and her mom, of course) at the Moria Refugee Camp in Lesbos, Greece. We love that Katie is instilling values like helping others in Suri, and as a bonus, it appears she truly enjoys making those memories with her daughter.
More of this in 2020, please!
-
We hope to see more updates from Katie and Suri soon.
This mother/daughter duo might like to keep things pretty private, but that just means it's all the more exciting when they do give us a look into their life together as a family. Suri's growing up so fast, and we know her mama must be so proud.
Share this Story