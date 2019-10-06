Amy Schumer Details Her 'Really Scary' C-Section in New Interview

Amy went on to say that she was so happy after Gene was born, especially because her pregnancy symptoms faded.

Amy has been very open about her struggle with hyperemesis gravidarum during her pregnancy, and once Gene was out, her symptoms were gone. That had to be such a relief!

“I had a fresh c-section which had complications [but] I was just so happy,” Amy added. “I mean, other than just having a baby, which a couple of people told me the day you give birth is the best day of your life, and that was true for me, but that relief.”



Looks like in the end, it was all worth it, but we can't imagine how scary that day must have been.