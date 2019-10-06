Amy Schumer Details Her 'Really Scary' C-Section in New Interview

Noam Galai/WireImage/Getty Images
It's been more than six months since Amy Schumer welcomed her first child into the world with husband Chris Fischer, and now, she's opening up about what it was like giving birth to baby Gene. During an appearance on the Informed Pregnancy and Parenting Podcast, Amy shared the story of her c-section, and it sounds like things got pretty scary for her.
Baby Gene was born in May, and his entrance was a bit challenging because of Amy's endometriosis.
As Amy explained on the podcast, she threw up for the first hour of her cesarean section -- which took about three hours in total, thanks to her condition. And for the record, a typical C-section takes about 45 minutes to an hour, according to WebMD.
So yeah, this sounds like it was quite the experience.
Amy was originally planning for a birth center birth, but changed her mind and decided to go to the hospital.
“It was a rainy Sunday and I woke up vomiting and was like the sickest I’d been the whole time,” Amy said. “And I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ I was so big and I was so miserable and couldn’t keep anything down.”
Although her C-section did take a long time, Chris was there with her every step of the way, and after the baby was born, doctors "let me hold Gene for a good amount of time."
Amy went on to say that she was so happy after Gene was born, especially because her pregnancy symptoms faded.
Amy has been very open about her struggle with hyperemesis gravidarum during her pregnancy, and once Gene was out, her symptoms were gone. That had to be such a relief!
“I had a fresh c-section which had complications [but] I was just so happy,” Amy added. “I mean, other than just having a baby, which a couple of people told me the day you give birth is the best day of your life, and that was true for me, but that relief.”
Looks like in the end, it was all worth it, but we can't imagine how scary that day must have been.
Now, it seems like Amy, Gene, and Chris are living happily ever after, and she seems to love being a mom much more than she did being pregnant.
Good for Amy for sharing her story. Childbirth definitely isn't always pretty, but it's important to hear what other women have gone through, and for Amy, opening up about it seems like the right choice.
We can't wait to continue watching Gene grow. More baby pics in 2020, please!
