Jessica Simpson's Matching PJs Pic With Daughters Is All About Style

Just in case there was ever any doubt that Jessica Simpson and her kiddos are the cutest, this new pic will prove it for once and for all. On Christmas Eve, Jessica took to her Instagram story to share the sweetest photo of her and daughters Maxwell and Birdie Mae Johnson, and we can't handle all the adorableness. 

Seriously, this fam!

