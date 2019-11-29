Jessica Simpson's Matching PJs Pic With Daughters Is All About Style

Felipe Ramales/Splash News
Just in case there was ever any doubt that Jessica Simpson and her kiddos are the cutest, this new pic will prove it for once and for all. On Christmas Eve, Jessica took to her Instagram story to share the sweetest photo of her and daughters Maxwell and Birdie Mae Johnson, and we can't handle all the adorableness.
Seriously, this fam!
On Christmas Eve, Jessica shared her and her girls' matching PJs ... like a lot of moms do during the holidays.
Jessica also shared a photo of her whole family on the 'Gram.
They clean up nice, don't they?! And we're loving that blazer on Jessica's son, Ace.
Otherwise, it seems like Jessica mostly stayed off of social media during Christmas, which we totally understand. Sometimes, it's good to unplug and focus on quality family time -- especially around the holidays.
Jessica and her family have been celebrating Christmas all month long.
Case in point: this pic from Maxwell and Ace's school holiday concert. Of course, Jessica and Eric were there cheering on their kiddos, and if they inherited any of their mom's talent, there's no doubt in our minds that they killed it.
We hope this family has a great 2020.
No matter what they get into during the year ahead, we can't wait to follow along with all of it, including Birdie's first birthday. That little one is growing so fast!
Here's hoping the Simpson-Johnson family had a great Christmas. 'Til next year!
