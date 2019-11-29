Jessica Simpson's Matching PJs Pic With Daughters Is All About Style

On Christmas Eve, Jessica shared her and her girls' matching PJs ... like a lot of moms do during the holidays.

However, unlike a lot of moms, Jessica Simpson's idea of Christmas PJs is leopard print, instead of the usual red and green patterns we're used to -- and we love it. We wouldn't expect anything else from this fashionable mama, and she and the girls look so cute!

Plus, we can't believe how big Birdie's gotten already. This kid is growing like a weed!