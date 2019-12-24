Tori Roloff's Holiday Pic of Baby Lilah Is the Most Adorable Yet

It's Zach and Tori Roloff's first Christmas as a family of four, and this new mama of two has shared the sweetest photos of baby Lilah celebrating the holiday on Instagram Stories. Don't get us wrong -- everything Tori's shared of her daughter so far has been over the top cute, but there's something about a baby's first holiday season that's just so special.
Here's baby Lilah in all her Christmas glory:
Tori also shared a pic of Jackson opening his first gift.
There was also this sweet family pic on Christmas Eve:
We're so glad Tori and her fam had a great Christmas.
Those newborn months are never easy, but so far, it seems like Tori and Zach are killing it all over again ... and there's no denying that their new little one is too precious for words.
We can't wait to see what Jackson and Lilah get into in the new year. We have a feeling that once Lilah's walking and talking, they're going to be BFFs.
