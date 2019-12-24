Tori Roloff's Holiday Pic of Baby Lilah Is the Most Adorable Yet

toriroloff/Instagram
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrity Moms

Zach Roloff, Jackson Roloff, Tori Roloff, Lilah Roloff
toriroloff/Instagram

It's Zach and Tori Roloff's first Christmas as a family of four, and this new mama of two has shared the sweetest photos of baby Lilah celebrating the holiday on Instagram Stories. Don't get us wrong -- everything Tori's shared of her daughter so far has been over the top cute, but there's something about a baby's first holiday season that's just so special.

  • Here's baby Lilah in all her Christmas glory: 

    Lilah Roloff
    toriroloff/Instagram Stories

    OMG -- we can't get enough of that smile and those cheeks! Looks like someone loved her very first Christmas. And of course, her dress and bow are pretty cute, too, but knowing Lilah's mom, we're not surprised at all that she was dressed so well for the occasion. 

  • Tori also shared a pic of Jackson opening his first gift. 

    Jackson Roloff
    toriroloff/Instagram Stories

    Opening gifts on Christmas Eve is a sweet tradition a lot of families have, including this branch of the Roloff tree. Jackson is too cute here -- and even though she was too little this year, Lilah will be ready to participate when Christmas 2020 finally rolls around!

    For now, though, it looks like she was content to hang out and watch (and nap) from a distance. 

  • There was also this sweet family pic on Christmas Eve: 

    Zach Roloff, Jackson Roloff, Lilah Roloff, Tori Roloff
    toriroloff/Instagram Stories

    Gotta love these Christmas PJs -- the same ones that Tori and her fam wore in their Christmas card photos this year. 

    We love that they already have so many family traditions for the holidays, even though they're still a pretty new family. This will be what the kids always remember when they grow up and have families of their own! 

  • We're so glad Tori and her fam had a great Christmas. 

    Those newborn months are never easy, but so far, it seems like Tori and Zach are killing it all over again ... and there's no denying that their new little one is too precious for words.

    We can't wait to see what Jackson and Lilah get into in the new year. We have a feeling that once Lilah's walking and talking, they're going to be BFFs.

roloffs

