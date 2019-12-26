20 of Jackson and Lilah Roloff's Cutest Moments Thus Far



toriroloff/Instagram On November 19, Zach and Tori Roloff's son, Jackson Roloff, went from being an only child to being an older brother. That's the day his adorable little sister, Lilah Ray Roloff, was born, and the two have been pretty inseparable ever since. Some siblings don't have great relationships with each other, but the first month of Lilah's life has been marked with many firsts and family traditions that all feature her brother proudly by her side. The kids' mom is a professional photographer, and she is so great at capturing Jackson and Lilah's cutest moments as brother and sister thus far. Whether via a formal photoshoot or just a quick Instagram story snap, these siblings already have the cutest relationship.

So far, Jackson seems to have taken on a protector role with little Lilah. He's only 2, but he's already such a good big brother. In many of the pictures Tori has taken, he's tenderly holding Lilah's hand, giving her a gentle kiss, resting his arm on her back, etc. He's clearly smitten with his little sister, which is the most any parent can ask for when bringing home a newborn.

Of course, Lilah is only a little over a month old, so she hasn't done much thus far in life besides sleep, cry, and eat. But even still, she seems to love Jackson as much as he loves her -- and their bond will only continue to grow as the two of them grow up together.

Tori has been really great about sharing adorable photos of her kids on her social media pages, which means that fans will get to keep watching Jackson and Lilah's relationship develop over time. It's definitely one to tune into, because these two are beyond adorable.