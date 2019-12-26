20 of Jackson and Lilah Roloff's Cutest Moments Thus Far

On November 19, Zach and Tori Roloff's son, Jackson Roloff, went from being an only child to being an older brother. That's the day his adorable little sister, Lilah Ray Roloff, was born, and the two have been pretty inseparable ever since.
Some siblings don't have great relationships with each other, but the first month of Lilah's life has been marked with many firsts and family traditions that all feature her brother proudly by her side. The kids' mom is a professional photographer, and she is so great at capturing Jackson and Lilah's cutest moments as brother and sister thus far. Whether via a formal photoshoot or just a quick Instagram story snap, these siblings already have the cutest relationship.
So far, Jackson seems to have taken on a protector role with little Lilah. He's only 2, but he's already such a good big brother. In many of the pictures Tori has taken, he's tenderly holding Lilah's hand, giving her a gentle kiss, resting his arm on her back, etc. He's clearly smitten with his little sister, which is the most any parent can ask for when bringing home a newborn.
Of course, Lilah is only a little over a month old, so she hasn't done much thus far in life besides sleep, cry, and eat. But even still, she seems to love Jackson as much as he loves her -- and their bond will only continue to grow as the two of them grow up together.
Tori has been really great about sharing adorable photos of her kids on her social media pages, which means that fans will get to keep watching Jackson and Lilah's relationship develop over time. It's definitely one to tune into, because these two are beyond adorable.
-
Bonded Before Birth1
Lilah was still in mommy's belly at this point, but Jackson had clearly already bonded with his baby sister. This was the calm before the storm of having two children, and Tori soaked up every second of that precious time. "We already love this girl so much and I think we’re all excited to finally meet her, but for right now I’m soaking in this moment," she wrote in the photo caption.
-
Meeting the Baby2
Introducing a new baby to an older child is a delicate moment, but Jackson looks so intrigued by his little sister in this sweet shot. As Tori's Instagram soon showed, he was basically instantly smitten with little Lilah, starting at this moment.
-
-
First Family Photo3
Look at this handsome family! This photo was taken at the hospital shortly after baby Lilah's birth when Zach and Tori's family expanded from three members to four. The parents look so proud of their kids -- and Lilah already fits in with her family so well.
-
Holding Hands4
Anyone who has siblings knows that we don't always get along. But when we do, it's so adorable. Jackson and Lilah are already off to a great start on the brother and sister front. Look how cute they are holding each other's hands.
BFFs already.
-
-
First Thanksgiving5
This family photo to commemorate Lilah's first Thanksgiving is so cute. Notice how Jackson is tenderly holding on to Lilah's little foot. That's a big brother who will always watch over his little sister, we can already tell. Lilah slept through this group shot too, but at least she'll always have the memory in photo form.
-
Just Chilling6
Matching jammies, formal family photos, and professional pictures are wonderful, but sometimes, just chilling as a foursome on the couch is the best thing. This is how real life is -- even for reality TV celebs such as the Roloffs. "I couldn't ask for anything better," Tori wrote about this pic.
-
-
Watching Over Little Sis7
Newborns sleep a lot (OK, they cry and eat a lot too), and Jackson is already such a good watchful big brother. This black and white shot of Jackson snuggled in next to his sleeping sis is too cute. This kind of sibling interaction is what every mom loves to see.
-
Celebrating the Hawks8
Lilah and Jackson may not be that old yet, but they're already huge champions for mom and dad's favorite football team. The Roloffs live in Oregon, but they're still staunch Seattle Seahawks fans -- and now so are their kids. They're being raised on the team.
-
-
Hanging With the Grandparents9
Matt Roloff and his girlfriend, Caryn, got some quality time with the new grandbaby after Thanksgiving. But they, of course, haven't forgotten about little Jackson either. They all posed together for this sweet group photo. Lilah's really established a family photo brand -- sleeping through it all.
-
Little Angels10
This photo is seriously one of the sweetest holiday photos around. Matching jammies? Check. Adorable sibling moment? Check. Tori Roloff is a gifted professional photographer, and she captured a truly magical moment of bliss. If only kids were like this all the time.
-
-
Reading a Book11
Lilah may not be paying attention, but that's not stopping Jackson from trying to include her in reading time anyway. When Lilah gets older, this will be a photo she can always look back on that exemplifies her early relationship with her big bro.
-
Giving Kisses12
"So many kisses," Tori captioned this Instagram story. Jackson just has a lot of love to give to his little sister. This is one of the few photos Tori has shared where Lilah is actually awake and aware. That makes this photo even more special.
Gotta love a happy sibling relationship.
-
-
Twinning in Plaid13
Both Jackson and Lilah's faces in this picture are hilarious. Lilah, per usual, is passed out, and Jackson is giving major side eye. It really was the best photo for Tori to ask her followers to caption. We just love the matching plaid outfits! Twinning siblings are always so cute.
-
Throwback to Jackson14
Tori found an old photo of Jackson when he was little to compare to Lilah, and the two could be twins. Their little baby faces are so adorable. Hopefully Tori keeps sharing these throwback shots as Lilah grows. It'll be fun to track their progress.
-
-
Sibling Time15
The Roloff kids look totally zonked out here, and Jackson has one little protective arm around his sister. He's such a good big brother already. We can't wait to see how these two continue to interact as Lilah grows up. Good thing Tori and Zach are pretty open about sharing their lives with their fans.
-
Two Heads Are Better Than One16
Jackson looks perplexed by Lilah's head in this photo, and he's so gently examining it. In classic Lilah fashion, she's just sleeping through it all. We're sure that Tori and Zach have had plenty of sleepless nights with the new baby, but she always looks so zen on Instagram.
-
-
Taking Care of Sister17
When Grandpa Matt was in charge for the day, Jackson was his helper. He's ready to go in this photo, with Lilah's binky in hand. As an older brother, he'll probably have to help his little sister a lot as she grows up. He's already great at taking charge.
-
Christmas Jammies18
Matching Christmas pajamas are basically a family right of passage these days. Lilah was born just a few weeks before the holiday, and her parents were already prepared for her arrival with a pair in her size. She and Jackson are totally rocking this fun print -- even though Lilah was a little sleepy when it came to photo time.
-
-
Christmas Traditions19
For Lilah's first Christmas, Zach read a holiday story to the whole family. It looks like it was from the Bible, which is a fitting tradition to have each Christmas season. Lilah won't remember this now, but if the Roloffs keep it going, she'll grow up with this tradition.
-
Watching Big Bro20
Another Roloff Christmas tradition is letting Jackson open one gift on Christmas Eve. Lilah was a little young for the practice this year -- just a month old! But Tori wrote on the photo that perhaps next year she'll be old enough. For now, Lilah seems pretty content to just watch her older brother enjoy the holiday.