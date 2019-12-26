19 Memorable Celebrity Mom Moments of 2019

Image: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images



Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images Mommying is fun, weird, hard, and exhausting, and celeb moms are as aware of that as us regular ones. We know because in 2019, they talked and posted about it more than ever before, thanks in part to social media and our insatiable appetite to see our mom-bunned selves reflected on such a huge scale. And that's a great thing, because what these famous moms have to say about their motherhood journey is often inspiring and empowering, and many times, hilariously relatable. Celeb moms marking their own mama milestones and that of their kids, doing antics with their littles, or sharing their struggles, gives us more life than coffee on a school morning. There's nothing quite like seeing a different side of someone whom we're used to watching work a red carpet wearing a glamorous dress. One minute, they're in Versace, and the next, they're sharing a picture of their swollen pregnancy foot -- or keeping it 100 by admitting that they like their extra baby weight. There have been plenty of moments like that in 2019, and whether shocking, funny, sweet, or inspiring, they've been absolute gold.

Look, motherhood can be isolating, and that aspect of it doesn't magically skip over celeb moms just because they have more resources. They feel the highs and lows just like the rest of us. Given that, it's no wonder that star moms who are pregnant and/or already have kids share their thoughts so much. For them, it must be as therapeutic as for us.

Those who are truly great at it often use humor to talk about motherhood. They share videos cringe-laughing in the car as their kid sings off-key or going full mom-dork on their kids. Others have no problem serving up raw honesty that may rub some the wrong way, but that hits home with many of us anyway. Still others have deep, emotional things to share: how they're vanishing mom guilt, how they deal with their own feelings of falling short as parents.

Want to know it's OK to feel sexy during a pregnancy that has packed on some pounds? Celeb moms have you covered. Don't want to feel alone as a mom who goes against the mainstream parenting grain?

There's a celeb mom for that.

Whatever the case, celeb moms gave us plenty of great moments in 2019 that made us do a double take, laugh out loud, nod our heads in agreement, or even pump our fists with a silent, "yes!" Here are 19 of the celebrity mom moments that got our attention this year.