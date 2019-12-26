19 Memorable Celebrity Mom Moments of 2019

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Mommying is fun, weird, hard, and exhausting, and celeb moms are as aware of that as us regular ones. We know because in 2019, they talked and posted about it more than ever before, thanks in part to social media and our insatiable appetite to see our mom-bunned selves reflected on such a huge scale. And that's a great thing, because what these famous moms have to say about their motherhood journey is often inspiring and empowering, and many times, hilariously relatable.
Celeb moms marking their own mama milestones and that of their kids, doing antics with their littles, or sharing their struggles, gives us more life than coffee on a school morning. There's nothing quite like seeing a different side of someone whom we're used to watching work a red carpet wearing a glamorous dress. One minute, they're in Versace, and the next, they're sharing a picture of their swollen pregnancy foot -- or keeping it 100 by admitting that they like their extra baby weight.
There have been plenty of moments like that in 2019, and whether shocking, funny, sweet, or inspiring, they've been absolute gold.
Look, motherhood can be isolating, and that aspect of it doesn't magically skip over celeb moms just because they have more resources. They feel the highs and lows just like the rest of us. Given that, it's no wonder that star moms who are pregnant and/or already have kids share their thoughts so much. For them, it must be as therapeutic as for us.
Those who are truly great at it often use humor to talk about motherhood. They share videos cringe-laughing in the car as their kid sings off-key or going full mom-dork on their kids. Others have no problem serving up raw honesty that may rub some the wrong way, but that hits home with many of us anyway. Still others have deep, emotional things to share: how they're vanishing mom guilt, how they deal with their own feelings of falling short as parents.
Want to know it's OK to feel sexy during a pregnancy that has packed on some pounds? Celeb moms have you covered. Don't want to feel alone as a mom who goes against the mainstream parenting grain?
There's a celeb mom for that.
Whatever the case, celeb moms gave us plenty of great moments in 2019 that made us do a double take, laugh out loud, nod our heads in agreement, or even pump our fists with a silent, "yes!" Here are 19 of the celebrity mom moments that got our attention this year.
Amy Schumer's Post-Delivery 'MILF' Moment1
Amy Schumer's entire pregnancy was one for the books, with the comedian sharing her funny insights on the craziest aspects of procreating the entire time. And then she topped herself, sharing a hilarious picture of herself in the hospital, post-birth, in which she sits, exhausted, on the toilet, while her sister holds the baby in the foreground. The caption: "MILF alert 1 o'clock!" We might have peed our pants a little looking at this post.
Jinger Duggar's Unexpected Statement About More Kids2
Jinger Duggar has always been the more rebellious-ish of the Duggar kids, the artsy one who wanted to live in a big city and dress less conservatively. As a married mom of one living in Los Angeles, she's actually doing that. But in a November episode of Counting On, she also signaled that she's doing things differently as a mom as well. When sister-in-law Kendra Duggar asked her if she's going to have more kids, Jinger breezily said, and we quote, "Who knows!" Given that the usual response from Duggar brides is, "as many as God chooses to give me," Jinger's statement is kind of a stunner, and we applaud her for continuing to nudge the envelope to do things her way.
Meghan Markle's Joy Introducing Bishop Desmond Tutu to Baby Archie3Though we'd gotten tiny glimpses of Archie Harrison as a newborn, when Meghan Markle held her baby and introduced him to Bishop Desmond Tutu during her and Prince Harry's African tour, we got a proper look at him, seeing the duchess looking radiant and happy. For someone who has been treated horrendously by tabloids, it was a moment of pure joy. For moms everywhere, it was proof that unconditional love triumphs over everything.
Ashley Graham's Semi-Nude Maternity Photos4
She's everything, period. Model Ashley Graham has been bringing sexy back to pregnancy with many, many pictures and videos of her living her hottest life while waiting for baby No. 1. Among the highlights are semi-nude maternity pictures she posted to Instagram, in which she's wearing an untied robe that shows serious leg, side boob, and baby bump. While there are haters out there who think that women should stop feeling sexy while pregnant, body-positive Ashley is there to remind us that we don't stop being us just because we're growing a human.
Hilary Duff's Breastfeeding Realness5
Hilary Duff served up some serious breastfeeding and pumping realness this year. She shared her completely relatable struggle of trying pump at work and gulping down fenugreek to keep up her milk supply for baby girl Banks -- as well as how she alternated between feeling like a failure and a rock star throughout her journey. The post hit home to many of her fans, who shared their own stories in the comments, and we were right there with them.
Coco Austin Extended Breastfeeding6Coco Austin really loves breastfeeding, y'all. Rapper Ice-T's wife is still breastfeeding their daughter, who is 4. And while we support moms making whatever baby feeding choice fits their lifestyle, that's just hella impressive. The child eats regular meals, but still enjoys latching on for a snack and for comfort. Coco, who shared breastfeeding pictures on Instagram and has written about the normalizing breastfeeding on her blog, says the "unbelievable experience" has been rewarding for her. And we say, more power to ya and moms everywhere with the courage to breastfeed kids with teeth.
Kate Middleton Skipping a Gala to Stay at Home7So, we all know that Kate Middleton is a very hands-on mom. We've seen the photographic evidence of her picnicking with the kids at polo matches, playing with them at parks, and taking them to school. But she recently pulled a move that still shocked many: Kate skipped a gala to stay home, "due to the children," as a spokesperson put it. Rumor was that one of the kids was sick. Of course, some people rolled their eyes at the idea of the Duchess of Cambridge not being able to find a sitter. But is that even relevant? As mom, Kate gets to call the shots about how she handles her kids, even if that means skipping a whole glitzy event.
Kourtney Kardashian Quitting 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'8
We're pretty sure our gasps were heard around the world. A Kardashian sort of quit KUWTK ... and it wasn't even one of the super rich Kardashians. Kourtney told Entertainment Tonight that she was "stepping back" from the show to spend more time momming, which we totally respect and understand -- especially since the eldest Kardashian sister doesn't even like to have her three kids on camera. Something tells us she'll be back. But for now, godspeed to Kourtney as she buckles down to help her kids with Common Core math.
Kylie Jenner's 'Rise and Shine' Hit9
In the year's most unexpected mom moment, Kylie Jenner woke up her daughter, Stormi Webster, from a nap at her cosmetics company's headquarters with a made-up song, comprised of a single line. "Riiiise and shiiine," she vocalized in an American Idol audition kind of way, as the cameras rolled during a tour of the office. The moment immediately went viral, with people making memes, GIFs, and utterly addicting photoshopped videos that perfectly capture the extreme sweetness and weirdness of the moment.
Jessica Simpson's Swollen Pregnancy Feet10
It was a foot, but so much more than a foot. Jessica Simpson, shoe lover and designer, was so affected by her latest pregnancy that her foot swelled up to the size of a honey-baked ham. (Been there, and thanks for the reminder, Jessica!) We were actually really impressed that her toes were still beautifully done in gold glitter polish, and that she shared with us her remedy for the swelling: cupping to increase circulation. And it worked, transforming her foot back into what she termed a "skankle," aka a skinny ankle. Good tip!
Jennifer Garner's School Drop-Off Problems11
Jennifer Garner has had many, many, many relatable mom moments on her Instagram, but none so instantly recognizable as when she took her kid to the bus stop in her bathrobe and slippers. Hey, we've all had those months, oops, we mean occasional mornings, in which we just can't make the mom magic happen on school days.
It was awesome to see that a celeb is no different.
Chrissy Teigen's Baby Weight Confession12
Chrissy Teigen and refreshing Twitter honesty go hand in hand. And when the model and TV personality took to the social media platform to answer a question ever present in fans' minds about how she's able to eat the amazing food she makes without gaining a ton of weight, she did not disappoint. Chrissy simply destroyed perceptions, revealing that she's never lost about 20 pounds of baby weight she gained after having son Miles -- and was all the happier for it. We will never stop loving this woman.
Jessica Alba's Tattoos in Honor of Her Children13
Moms go through all kinds of stuff for our kids, and it's always worth it. Actress and business woman Jessica Alba didn't even flinch when she went live on Instagram to document getting the sweetest tattoos of her three kids' zodiac constellations. Inked on to her left forearm, they are a delicate and cool reminder of her love.
Aww!
Snooki Feeding Her Son While Drinking Wine14
Some celeb moms like to shock on the 'Gram for clout, but for Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, saying and doing what all moms are thinking is just a way of life, and her clapback is the kind we only wish we could think of. Like when she posted pictures of herself having wine while bottle-feeding breast milk to her baby Angelo and captioned it, "What's mom life like with two kids and a newborn? THIS." She answered one critic with, "I allow myself to have a few glasses once a week to stay sane with three kids. I do what’s necessary to clean my milk for my baby. Let a mawma live and keep being 17." Zing! Guess some people have never heard that alcohol leaves breast milk just like it leaves the bloodstream, in about an hour per drink.
Reese Witherspoon's Epic TikTok Video15
Actress, producer, and all around bad mamajama Reese Witherspoon is the mom we want to be when we grow up. Whether she's twinning with her mini-me Ava or jumping off an entire building into the ocean with her son Deacon, she just looks like she's having the time of her life. Her best mom share of 2019 has to be a video in which Deacon tries show her how to make a TikTok video. She's every single dorky mom in her mom jeans and mom sneakers, and it's funny and adorable. They should have a show together.
Serena Williams Enjoying the Crib Life With Her Daughter16
We feel this picture so deep down in our souls, because it's familiar to any mom who comes home from work tired after a day of office BS but wants to spend time with the baby -- or a mom who will basically do anything, ANYTHING to get that baby to go to sleep. Serena looks like she found the perfect solution. What we really want, though, is a video of the tennis great getting out of that crib gracefully and quietly, especially if baby Alexis fell asleep!
Eva Longoria's Nightly Ritual With Her Toddler17
We all have our nightly rituals that we do to settle kids down for the night, and Eva Longoria created one of the sweetest celeb mom moments of 2019 when she recorded hers for an Instagram post. She and adorable toddler son, Sebastian, sat in the shower, singing and doing the hand signs for a cute tune and clapping once it was done.
So simple, yet so precious. Talk about a great memory.
Kristen Bell's Mom Cut18
Kristen Bell has been all moms so many times we've lost count. Add her post about getting a mom cut to the list. "Your mom got a hair cut and she is FEELING IT," she captioned a picture showing off her new practical bob, which was still super sleek and cool.
Definitely #momhairgoals.
Kim Kardashian Settling Into Life as a Mom of 419
Kim Kardashian became a mother of four in 2019, with baby boy Psalm, who is just 16 months younger than daughter Chicago. She posted this mommy and us picture with all her babies at a beach in the Bahamas and commented how hard it was to get all four to settle down for it. The result was beautiful and natural, and managed to show Kim at her best, as a nurturing mom.