Tori Roloff's Kids Are Too Adorable in Matching Outfits Photo

toriroloff/Instagram
Tanvier Peart
Tanvier Peart
Celebrity Moms

Jackson Roloff, Tori Roloff, Lilah Roloff
toriroloff/Instagram

If there's one sibling duo we love seeing, it's Tori and Zach Roloff's kiddos. Baby Lilah Ray has only been here for one month (yes, she's now a month old) and already makes us swoon alongside her adorable brother, Jackson Roloff. These two seem inseparable and are definitely ready for the holidays as evidenced by Tori's new pics of her matching kiddos.

roloffs

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement