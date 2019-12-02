Tori Roloff's Kids Are Too Adorable in Matching Outfits Photo

If there's one sibling duo we love seeing, it's Tori and Zach Roloff's kiddos. Baby Lilah Ray has only been here for one month (yes, she's now a month old) and already makes us swoon alongside her adorable brother, Jackson Roloff. These two seem inseparable and are definitely ready for the holidays as evidenced by Tori's new pics of her matching kiddos.
Tori took to Instagram -- and also Instagram Stories -- to share photos of Jackson and Lilah Ray Roloff.
And if you can't tell, these siblings are matching in the most adorable of ways.
"This is what it’s all about ... matching outfits and cheesing big. I love these two so much. #babyjroloff #lilahrayroloff" Tori Roloff writes in her Instagram post.
(Squee!)
This isn't the first time we've seen Lilah and Jackson coordinate in the style department.
Who can forget the matching photo of Jackson and Lilah Tori shared earlier this month? It's too precious! Even if you aren't into professional football -- or like the Seattle Seahawks for that matter -- it's hard not to gush over these two.
And it likely won't be the last.
... at least we're hoping, because Jackson and Lilah's Christmas photos with the family thus far are a dream.
We truly cannot wait to see these two in action once Little People, Big World starts back up. It's going to be so adorable!
