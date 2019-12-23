20 Adorable Celebrity Babies Born in 2019

Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Babies: We love them -- and not just our own. We love celeb babies, and since 2019 offered a bumper crop of famous little ones, there has been ample opportunity to gawk. Following the pregnancies of our favorite stars, and watching for those sweet first Instagram posts announcing that the baby has arrived, is so much fun, isn't it? We admit we're addicted. We start a baby vigil as soon as our favorite stars announce a pregnancy or we spot the baby bump on the red carpet.
When the baby finally arrives, we want to know all the details: Who does the baby look like? What is her (or his) name? Can we count all the fingers and yummy little toes, too? Let's see those adorable pictures of the tired but happy family at the hospital! This year, we've "ooh'ed" and "aah'ed" at many fat cheeks and pouty lips, imagined the new baby smell coming from warm, fuzzy little heads like the baby addicts we are. We've been inspired by everything from the creative birth announcements to the stories behind the births.
And yes, we've occasionally rolled our eyes at a particularly weird name.
But celeb baby watching is more than just ogling cute tots, although that alone can sustain us for days on end. We also love the stories behind how these cute babies born in 2019 came to be, which mirror the wide range of baby journeys of every day women.
This year, there were plenty of seemingly perfect pregnancies that ended in placid and cute babies -- and that's awesome, yes. But we also had some celebs who had been brutally honest (and funny!) about their hella uncomfortable pregnancies for months, then shared pictures of their big reward: perfect babies that were definitely worth all the discomfort that comes with growing tiny humans.
We were also inspired by stars who like many of us, had to build or complete the family of their dreams through IVF, surrogates, or adoption -- whatever it took to make their baby dreams come true. They posted awe-inspiring pictures of themselves and wide-eyed siblings meeting their little buddies, and we almost felt like it was happening to us. And then there were the most heart-warming stories of all:
Miracle babies that came along after losses.
Whatever the circumstance, we wish all celeb babies and mommies who met this year, all the best. Here are 20 of the most adorable celeb babies we welcomed in 2019.
Bella Milagro -- Lauren & Josiah Duggar1
Lauren Duggar endured grueling labor for more than two days, but then she and hubby Josiah got their reward: Bella Milagro, who was born on November 8, a year after Lauren's miscarriage. "When we finally got to see and hold our precious Bella Milagro all the pain instantly went away," they wrote in an announcement. "We can’t believe she is ours -- she is so perfect! She definitely has lived up to her name which means, 'beautiful miracle.' Today we are basking in God's goodness!"
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds's Baby Girl2
In typical fashion for them, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds didn't announce their pregnancy (we found out in May, when Blake hit the red carpet sporting a baby bump) and then kept the birth of their third child under wraps for months. The baby girl, whose name we still don't know and whose picture we haven't seen, was apparently born in August.
Psalm -- Kim Kardashian & Kanye West3
Kim Kardashian's fourth child, Psalm, was born via surrogate on May 10. Two days later, on Mother's Day, Kim posted a screenshot from a Kanye text message that was pure poetry, and made us want to turn it into a nursery wall quote: "We are blessed beyond measure," Kanye wrote in the text. "We have everything we need." Psalm joined sisters North and Chicago and brother Saint.
Archie -- Meghan Markle & Prince Harry4
After a very stylish pregnancy, Meghan Markle gave birth to her and Prince Harry's first child on May 6, and gave the boy a non-traditional name (for a royal baby): Archie Harrison. And unlike Prince William and Kate Middleton, they chose to present the bundled up baby for pictures days after he was born, rather than immediately, but we got a great look at the cutie (and daddy's clone!) during the couple's African tour.
Jacob Bryan -- Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher5
After singer Carrie Underwood shared that she'd suffered three miscarriages between 2017 and 2018, we rooted extra hard for this baby. Thankfully, a healthy Jacob Bryan, her second child with hockey star Mike Fisher, arrived safely on January 21. "His mom, dad and big brother couldn't be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle!" Carrie posted on Instagram. "Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good..."
Renn -- Ricky Martin & Jwan Yosef6
"The baby has arrived," Ricky Martin wrote on Instagram. And with that, we knew that the singer and his husband, Jwan Yosef, added a fourth child to their family when son Renn was born in October. That was just 10 months after they announced the birth of their daughter, Lucia, whose birth they shared in December 2018. Both babies were kept secret till the last minute, but now that they're here, we couldn't be happier for the pair.
Danielle Brooks's Daughter7
The Orange Is the New Black star gave birth to a baby girl on November 16, a few months after the show's last season debuted on Netflix, and announced it with a sweet Instagram picture. Just as sweet -- and funny -- was her four-part series on pregnancy, A Little Bit Pregnant, which debuted on Netflix's YouTube Channel in September.
Gene Attell -- Amy Schumer8
Comedian Amy Schumer, whose hilariously relatable posts on the misery of pregnancy gave us major life, finally had her baby boy, Gene, on May 5, one day ahead of Meghan Markle's own delivery. "Our royal baby was born," she wrote on the Instagram announcement, a reference to her tongue-in-cheek (and totally one sided) rivalry with the duchess.
Myles -- Miranda Kerr9
Victoria's Secret model and Orlando Bloom ex Miranda Kerr is now a mother of three, after giving birth to her second son with Snapchat founder, Evan Spiegel. Myles was born in October 17, months after his brother Hart. Miranda shares Flynn, her 8-year-old firstborn with Bloom.
Addison Renee -- Joe & Kendra Duggar10
Counting On stars Joe and Kendra Duggar welcomed Addison Renee on November 4 who joins their eldest child, son Garrett. A month after the baby's birth, the couple shared a new picture of the baby and said the family was adjusting beautifully -- tired but happy.
Aww.
Blaze -- Kandi Burruss11
A month after the Real Housewives of Atlanta star welcomed her baby girl on November 22 via surrogate, Kandi Burruss finally shared a picture of her new bundle of joy, and it was worth the wait. Blaze Tucker, who joins big brother Ace, was all cute little arms and legs while sleeping peacefully bundled up in lilac-colored cloth. Burruss had shared at the beginning of the RHOA season that she had been expecting twins via surrogate, but one of the embryos did not take.
Birdie Mae -- Jessica Simpson12
The stork brought a delightfully extra-large package for Jessica Simpson on March 19: Baby girl Birdie Mae, who weighed 10 lbs 13 oz. (Whew!) Maybe that's why she suffered through so many uncomfortable pregnancy conditions, including severe acid reflux. We're sure Birdie Mae, who is Jessica's third child with retired NFL player husband Eric Johnson, was well worth it.
Navy Rome -- Jason Aldean & Brittany Kerr13
After battling fertility issues through IVF, Brittany Kerr and the country singer welcomed their second child together, Navy Rome, on February 4. The cutie, featured on a video that Brittany shared on Instagram, is just 14 months younger than adorable big brother Memphis.
Angelo James -- Snooki14
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi caught heat for whining her way through the last few weeks of pregnancy, but honestly, we can relate. Late pregnancy is the worst. The reward, was of course, lovely: Her third child with Jionni LaValle, Angelo, who was born on May 30. Welcome to the world, little meatball (as Snooki calls her kids)!
Ruth Ray De La Luz -- Bekah Martinez15
When Bachelor fan favorite Bekah Martinez (from the 2018 season) became pregnant three months into a new relationship, she says she had her boyfriend Grayston Leonard were stressed about making the huge life-changing step of becoming parents together. But their love only deepened when little Ruth Ray De La Luz (Ruthie Ray for short) was born on Februrary 2. Bekah and Grayston are now expecting another child.
Charlie Wolf -- Lauren Conrad16
One-time Hills star Lauren Conrad gets the prize for cutest birth announcement for her second son, who came into the world on October 9: A drawing of her family, complete with husband William Tell, two sons (Liam and newborn Charlie), and a pair of dogs.
Mila Rose -- Ashley Petta & Anthony D'Amico17
They were the only couple from the 2017 season of Married at First Sight stars not to get divorced, and in 2019, they took the next step by starting a family. (So much for the relationship-killing reality TV curse!) Baby Mila Rose arrived three weeks early, on Janunary 12, but is doing great.
Steven Yeun's Baby Girl18
Walking Dead fan favorite Steven Yeun and his photographer wife, Joana Pak, have been busy expanding their family since their 2016 wedding. In April, they announced the birth of their daughter, but not her name or exact birthdate. She's their second child since son Jude Malcolm was born in 2017.
Hope Catherine -- Hoda Kotb19
It's hard not to be excited about mom news from Today co-host Hoda Kotb, who adopted a newborn daughter in 2017 (Haley Joy) at age 52, after cancer left her unable to have kids. She's just so enthusiastic about motherhood, and it's heartwarming to watch. That's why we were doubly excited when she adopted second baby girl in April, named Hope Catherine. The show announced it in April and interviewed her live via phone.
Our tears flowed hardcore.
Pilar Jhena -- Porsha Williams20
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams's dream of having a baby would not be denied, even by her battle with uterine fibroids and a past miscarriage. And so on March 22, her baby girl, Pilar Jehna, was born, healthy and beautiful. Though her relationship with Dennis McKinley suffered when Porsha discovered he'd cheated while she was pregnant, the couple reunited after splitting briefly. Here's hoping that Pilar has a happy home, in whatever form it ends up.