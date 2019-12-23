20 Adorable Celebrity Babies Born in 2019

Image: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images



Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images Babies: We love them -- and not just our own. We love celeb babies, and since 2019 offered a bumper crop of famous little ones, there has been ample opportunity to gawk. Following the pregnancies of our favorite stars, and watching for those sweet first Instagram posts announcing that the baby has arrived, is so much fun, isn't it? We admit we're addicted. We start a baby vigil as soon as our favorite stars announce a pregnancy or we spot the baby bump on the red carpet. When the baby finally arrives, we want to know all the details: Who does the baby look like? What is her (or his) name? Can we count all the fingers and yummy little toes, too? Let's see those adorable pictures of the tired but happy family at the hospital! This year, we've "ooh'ed" and "aah'ed" at many fat cheeks and pouty lips, imagined the new baby smell coming from warm, fuzzy little heads like the baby addicts we are. We've been inspired by everything from the creative birth announcements to the stories behind the births. And yes, we've occasionally rolled our eyes at a particularly weird name.

But celeb baby watching is more than just ogling cute tots, although that alone can sustain us for days on end. We also love the stories behind how these cute babies born in 2019 came to be, which mirror the wide range of baby journeys of every day women.

This year, there were plenty of seemingly perfect pregnancies that ended in placid and cute babies -- and that's awesome, yes. But we also had some celebs who had been brutally honest (and funny!) about their hella uncomfortable pregnancies for months, then shared pictures of their big reward: perfect babies that were definitely worth all the discomfort that comes with growing tiny humans.

We were also inspired by stars who like many of us, had to build or complete the family of their dreams through IVF, surrogates, or adoption -- whatever it took to make their baby dreams come true. They posted awe-inspiring pictures of themselves and wide-eyed siblings meeting their little buddies, and we almost felt like it was happening to us. And then there were the most heart-warming stories of all:

Miracle babies that came along after losses.

Whatever the circumstance, we wish all celeb babies and mommies who met this year, all the best. Here are 20 of the most adorable celeb babies we welcomed in 2019.