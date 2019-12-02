Tori Roloff Celebrates Baby Lilah Turning 1 Month With a Sweet Update

We cannot believe a month has passed since Tori Roloff gave birth to her and Zach's second child, a precious daughter named Lilah Ray Roloff. She continues to steal hearts and take names, with her infectious smile and all-around adorableness. To celebrate her "one month birthday," Tori shared an adorable photo of her sweet girl with an even sweeter message.
Tori took to Instagram to share an update about Lilah Ray in honor of her first month out of the womb.
"This sweet thing is one month old today! No clue how that happened! We have loved getting to know our Lilah Ray this past month!" Tori wrote in her post.The Little People, Big World star continues:
"Lilah LOVES bath time.
She has grown 2 inches!
She could out toot a grown man.
Lilah loves going out and has already been to the zoo!
She is a mamas girl right now.
She wakes up every 3-4 hours at night."
"Overall Lilah has been a pretty easy going girlsie," Tori admits.
It's been such a treat seeing baby Lilah with her family, especially Jackson.
We can only imagine all of the fun these two are going to have, and hope to the high heavens it all plays out on Little People, Big World. Jackson Roloff is a proud big brother who clearly adores his baby sister -- even if he doesn't understand the whole sibling thing.
We cannot wait to see more!
Tori already gave us our holiday feels with her family Christmas photos. Still, we're excited to see Lilah next to her Christmas gifts, and all the other firsts when it comes to holidays ahead. She's so cute and has already stolen our hearts.
