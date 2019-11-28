Audrey Roloff Shares an Update on Ember's Trip to the Emergency Room

It's been a pretty busy week for Audrey Roloff and her daughter, Ember. After taking her to the hospital after she spiked a fever, Audrey's sharing an update on Ember's ER visit. It's always a bummer when a little one is sick -- especially right before the holidays -- and unfortunately, it sounds like she's still working on getting Ember healthy again.
Audrey shared a photo of her and Ember in the ER, following a stomach bug and what they thought was a UTI.
"Last week Ember came down with her first bad tummy bug and it was a solid 4 or 5 days of “owie tummy,” fever and vomiting... she started to feel better for a couple days, but then started saying “owie” when she went to the bathroom... and then at night spiked a high fever so I was concerned about a UTI," Audrey explained. "We walked in to the ER at 11 p.m. and didn’t get discharged till 5 a.m."
As Audrey said in her post, sitting in the uncomfortable ER chair all night while 37 weeks pregnant with her second baby wasn't exactly a fun experience, but they did end up getting the answers they were looking for.
As it turns out, Ember actually has RSV.
"Welp, turns out she has RSV on top of everything else she’s been through the last week," Audrey continued. "Was up all night again last night with a horrible cough and fever."
That's the worst. It seems like so many babies are getting RSV this year -- but then again, it is the season for it. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, RSV usually comes with cold-like symptoms, but it can be especially dangerous for babies and can even lead to pneumonia.
Poor Ember!
Audrey isn't doing too well herself, either.
It sounds like this mama is super overwhelmed, and with all she has going on plus a sick kid, we can't really blame her!
"In between comforting her, the pressure of a book manuscript that’s already past deadline, all the year-end stuff when you run your own business/shop, Christmas commitments, the final weeks of pregnancy aches/emotions, and just feeling nervous for labor... I’m at the end of an already frayed rope,"she said. "So if your week doesn’t look as dreamy and perfect as the Christmasy photos you’re seeing on Instagram right now, you’re not alone."
She's right. Instagram doesn't matter as much as spending time with family -- especially because Audrey's dedicated to getting Ember well.
We hope Ember feels better soon!
In the meantime, we also hope that Audrey gets the chance to take a breather -- and remembers what an awesome mom she is. Not just to Ember, but also to baby number two!
Get well soon, Ember! We're sending her all the healthy vibes.
