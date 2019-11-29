Audrey & Jeremy Roloff's Daughter Ember Rushed to the Emergency Room

On his Instagram story, Jeremy shared that they were in the hospital with Ember.

Although the posts have since disappeared, it seems he and Audrey finally got so worried that in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, they decided to go in.

"Ember's fever spiked pretty bad and we just decided to go to the ER because of some problems she’s been having all week," he said on his story, according to People. "She's just been feeling really sick."

Jeremy Roloff was also frustrated with the hospital for taking so long, but that's the ER for you -- everything moves at a crawl.