Audrey & Jeremy Roloff's Daughter Ember Rushed to the Emergency Room

Sounds like Audrey Roloff and her husband, Jeremy, had a pretty scary night with their 2-year-old daughter, Ember. As they explained on Instagram, Audrey and Jeremy took Ember to the emergency room Wednesday after she was sick with no signs of getting better, and it appears it was a very stressful experience for everyone involved.
On his Instagram story, Jeremy shared that they were in the hospital with Ember.
Audrey also shared an update of Ember sitting on a gurney.
This family has been through a few medical challenges these days.
Not only is Audrey due with their second child very soon, but Jeremy recently had surgery to repair a hernia, which included a bit of a difficult recovery for him.
What these two parents didn't need right now is another health scare ... but it seems as if they both handled it like champs. Ember is lucky to have such great parents!
Hopefully, the rest of this holiday season will go much more smoothly.
After all, they are about to add a newborn to their crew. Life is going to get hectic enough as it is without all these extra obstacles being thrown their way!
We're sending them all the positive vibes.
