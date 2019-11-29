Audrey & Jeremy Roloff's Daughter Ember Rushed to the Emergency Room

audreyroloff/Instagram
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrity Moms

Audrey Roloff
audreyroloff/Instagram

Sounds like Audrey Roloff and her husband, Jeremy, had a pretty scary night with their 2-year-old daughter, Ember. As they explained on Instagram, Audrey and Jeremy took Ember to the emergency room Wednesday after she was sick with no signs of getting better, and it appears it was a very stressful experience for everyone involved. 

  • On his Instagram story, Jeremy shared that they were in the hospital with Ember.

    Jeremy Roloff
    jeremyroloff/Instagram Stories via People

    Although the posts have since disappeared, it seems he and Audrey finally got so worried that in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, they decided to go in. 

    "Ember's fever spiked pretty bad and we just decided to go to the ER because of some problems she’s been having all week," he said on his story, according to People. "She's just been feeling really sick."

    Jeremy Roloff was also frustrated with the hospital for taking so long, but that's the ER for you -- everything moves at a crawl.

    • Advertisement

  • Audrey also shared an update of Ember sitting on a gurney. 

    Ember Roloff
    audreyroloff/Instagram Stories via People

    No word on what sickness Ember Roloff might have been suffering from, but the family headed home a bit before 5 a.m., and we really hope this little lady is feeling better.

    After all, being sick is no fun -- especially around the holidays! 

  • This family has been through a few medical challenges these days. 

    Not only is Audrey due with their second child very soon, but Jeremy recently had surgery to repair a hernia, which included a bit of a difficult recovery for him. 

    What these two parents didn't need right now is another health scare ... but it seems as if they both handled it like champs. Ember is lucky to have such great parents!

  • Hopefully, the rest of this holiday season will go much more smoothly.

    After all, they are about to add a newborn to their crew. Life is going to get hectic enough as it is without all these extra obstacles being thrown their way! 

    We're sending them all the positive vibes. 

roloffs

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement