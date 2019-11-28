Tori Roloff Reveals Family Christmas Photos With Baby Lilah -- & They're Precious

In the pic, Tori and her fam are wearing matching Christmas pajamas as they sit next to the tree.

Scrolling through. There are also some adorable pics of Lilah and Jackson -- too precious!

"'Tis the season for matching jammies, cozy fires, and the smell of Christmas! Even if it took us like 20 times to get this photo (on a self timer). My Christmas has already been made by my family," she wrote. "Especially the fact that Jackson touched his sister in this photo (he’s been a little stand offish and only wants to admire her from afar). I hope you and your family remember what’s truly important this Christmas season... family and being present!! Merry Christmas from our family to yours!"

