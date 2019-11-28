Tori Roloff Reveals Family Christmas Photos With Baby Lilah -- & They're Precious

We've known for a long time that Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff have the cutest family ever, but now, we have even more proof ... in the form of a new holiday pic. On Tuesday, Tori shared a family Christmas photo that includes their new baby, Lilah, and we can't get over how adorable these four really are -- and neither can their fans.
In the pic, Tori and her fam are wearing matching Christmas pajamas as they sit next to the tree.
Scrolling through. There are also some adorable pics of Lilah and Jackson -- too precious!
"'Tis the season for matching jammies, cozy fires, and the smell of Christmas! Even if it took us like 20 times to get this photo (on a self timer). My Christmas has already been made by my family," she wrote. "Especially the fact that Jackson touched his sister in this photo (he’s been a little stand offish and only wants to admire her from afar). I hope you and your family remember what’s truly important this Christmas season... family and being present!! Merry Christmas from our family to yours!"
Tori also shared that she's using the photos for her Christmas card this year.
Fans are already in love with these pics.
And honestly, we can't blame them. They came out so cute, because is there anything more adorable than little ones wearing Christmas PJs?
Lilah Roloff is already getting so big -- we can hardly believe our eyes. It feels like yesterday that we were waiting for an update that Tori had given birth.
We can't wait for more photos of this little family.
Tori, Zach, and their kiddos are beautiful. We love that they're sharing their first Christmas as a family of four with us, and we're looking forward to seeing how their holiday goes.
In the meantime, this is making us want to go buy new Christmas PJs. Anyone else?
