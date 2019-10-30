Jenna Dewan Reveals the Sweet Way Boyfriend Steve Kazee Helps With Daughter Everly

Although we don't know more deets about baby Dewan-Kazee, their pregnancy announcement back in September was quite the unexpected surprise, to say the least. Though Jenna is becoming a mom for the second time, Steve Kazee is becoming a dad for the first time, which he called exciting.

"There's no way to even describe how excited you are at this moment, but we're beyond," Kazee told Us Weekly during one of Jenna's red carpet appearances about the pregnancy. "We're very happy. It's an incredible experience. I'm, like, every day just in awe of the fact that there's a life growing inside of this human being that I love so much."

