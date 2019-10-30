Jenna Dewan Reveals the Sweet Way Boyfriend Steve Kazee Helps With Daughter Everly

We love seeing people come together to become a blended family and the adoration they have for the kiddos involved. Thus far, Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are living out a real-life fairy tale (well, not counting Jenna and Channing's divorce) that, apparently, includes some pint-sized magical beings in their story -- thanks to Jenna's 6-year-old daughter, Everly Tatum.
-
Jenna and Steve are expecting their first child together.
Although we don't know more deets about baby Dewan-Kazee, their pregnancy announcement back in September was quite the unexpected surprise, to say the least. Though Jenna is becoming a mom for the second time, Steve Kazee is becoming a dad for the first time, which he called exciting.
"There's no way to even describe how excited you are at this moment, but we're beyond," Kazee told Us Weekly during one of Jenna's red carpet appearances about the pregnancy. "We're very happy. It's an incredible experience. I'm, like, every day just in awe of the fact that there's a life growing inside of this human being that I love so much."
-
And it looks like he's getting some good practice in the parenting department that includes keeping up with a 6-year-old.
-
-
We've all gone the extra mile for our kids.
Recently, Jenna perfectly sumed up "mom life," sharing a photo of a Disney on Ice Presents Frozen event with Everly. In her photos, Jenna is holding everything but the kitchen sink, showcasing all that moms (dads, too) can endure trying to keep their children happy.
-
As tiresome as it can be, they're definitely worth it.
It's so sweet to see Steve participating in things that make Everly happy. With Jenna and Steve now living together (she moved in earlier this month), something tells us there's going to be more blended family moments we'll get to see down the road.
Share this Story