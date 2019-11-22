Are Tori & Zach Roloff Already Thinking About Baby #3?



toriroloff/Instagram

It's been, like, a minute since Tori Roloff gave birth to her second child, but could she and husband Zach Roloff already be planning a third? In a new video from TLC, Tori and Zach open up about baby #3, and we're seriously interested in what they had to say.

Baby Lilah is still brand new, but is it too soon to be thinking about another?