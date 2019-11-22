Are Tori & Zach Roloff Already Thinking About Baby #3?

It's been, like, a minute since Tori Roloff gave birth to her second child, but could she and husband Zach Roloff already be planning a third? In a new video from TLC, Tori and Zach open up about baby #3, and we're seriously interested in what they had to say.
Baby Lilah is still brand new, but is it too soon to be thinking about another?
-
In the video from TLC, Tori and Zach talked about new baby Lilah ... but also the idea of having a third came up.
"I could have a third," Zach said, but Tori didn't look quite as convinced.
"He's gonna carry the next one," she said, and it seemed like a joke, but was it really?
Sigh -- if only that was an option!
-
Tori also shared what an easy baby Lilah has been.
Lilah Ray Roloff came early -- before Tori's scheduled C-section -- and it's been confirmed that she has dwarfism like Jackson and Zach do. Even though Jackson was an easy baby, Zach and Tori seem to have had the same luck with their second.
"I really was preparing myself -- everyone's like, 'Oh wait for that second kid,'" Tori said. "She's almost easier in some ways than J."
-
-
It's been less than a month since Lilah was born, so Tori deserves a break before even thinking about another!
Yes, she's a beautiful and, apparently, an easy baby, but this mama deserves a break! And after how open Tori has been about struggling with her postpartum life, it sounds like plenty of time to adjust is in order.
If they're really going to have a third, we're sure they'll fill us in. They always do!
-
We can't wait for more updates on this adorable little one.
It appears Lilah has already stolen her mom and dad's hearts -- and she's only been in the world for a few short weeks! It'll be fun to follow along and see the person she turns into ... and we know she and Jackson are destined to be best friends.
Share this Story