Jessica Simpson's Latest Family Photo Has Fans Asking About Daughter Birdie

Every time Jessica Simpson shares an update on her family, we can't help but gush over how adorable her crew is. But in her latest pic, someone very important seems to be missing. In fact, Jessica's new family photo has fans wondering about youngest daughter, Birdie Mae, because she's not in the photo. Hmm ...
In the pic, Jessica is posing with husband Eric and kids Maxwell and Ace.
"These beautiful kiddos did an amazing job performing on stage in front of a couple thousand people for their school holiday concert," the proud mom wrote.
Such a cute pic, and we're always in awe of how quickly Maxwell, 7, and Ace, 6, have grown, but it's hard not to notice that their little sis isn't there.
Fans took the comments to ask where Birdie is.
We're wondering the same thing! Their family isn't complete without her. But if Jess and Eric were at a holiday performance for their older kids, it might not have been the best environment for a baby to be in -- especially if she isn't great at sitting still for long periods of time (which most babies aren't).
Makes sense!
Besides, Birdie did make it into the last pic that featured the entire family.
Look at that happy face! We can hardly believe how quickly she's grown, but she's already so beautiful ... and she obviously loves her family so much.
She seems like a busy little gal, though, and that holiday concert might have been a bit past her bedtime, anyway.
Hopefully, more updates on Birdie are coming our way.
We just can't get enough of this beautiful baby.
Hear that, Jess? The people are demanding more Birdie on the IG feed, and she can't let the people down. It's not our fault that baby is so cute ...
