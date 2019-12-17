Lilah Ray Roloff: 20 Precious Photos of Tori & Zach Roloff's Newborn Daughter



toriroloff/Instagram The Roloff family got a little bit bigger in November. Zach and Tori Roloff welcomed a new child into the world on November 19, a precious little girl. Lilah Ray Roloff is so cute, and her family has been dutifully documenting her first days and weeks ever since her birth. Tori is active on Instagram and a professional photographer, so her Insta photos of her newborn daughter have been so adorable. She's documented Lilah's first bath, the baby meeting their dog, Lilah spending time with her big bro, and more. Lilah is Zach and Tori's second child. In 2017, the couple welcomed their son Jackson who is now 2 and totally smitten with his little sister.

There's whispers the Little People, Big World couple would like to have a lot more than just two children. "I would love four or five kids," Zach told the magazine. "I want a little pack. Right now, we’re just kind of [like], if it happens, it happens." But seeing as Tori isn't ready for baby No. 3 just yet, something tells us this new party of four will be taking time to adjust to their new normal.

Lilah has everyone wrapped around her little finger -- from her grandpa, Matt Roloff, to grandma Amy Roloff, and more. We love getting all of the wonderful updates the family shares on social and can't wait to see her in front of cameras on the family reality show.

