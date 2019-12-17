Lilah Ray Roloff: 20 Precious Photos of Tori & Zach Roloff's Newborn Daughter

The Roloff family got a little bit bigger in November. Zach and Tori Roloff welcomed a new child into the world on November 19, a precious little girl. Lilah Ray Roloff is so cute, and her family has been dutifully documenting her first days and weeks ever since her birth. Tori is active on Instagram and a professional photographer, so her Insta photos of her newborn daughter have been so adorable. She's documented Lilah's first bath, the baby meeting their dog, Lilah spending time with her big bro, and more.
Lilah is Zach and Tori's second child. In 2017, the couple welcomed their son Jackson who is now 2 and totally smitten with his little sister.
There's whispers the Little People, Big World couple would like to have a lot more than just two children. "I would love four or five kids," Zach told the magazine. "I want a little pack. Right now, we’re just kind of [like], if it happens, it happens." But seeing as Tori isn't ready for baby No. 3 just yet, something tells us this new party of four will be taking time to adjust to their new normal.
Lilah has everyone wrapped around her little finger -- from her grandpa, Matt Roloff, to grandma Amy Roloff, and more. We love getting all of the wonderful updates the family shares on social and can't wait to see her in front of cameras on the family reality show.
In honor of baby Lilah, here's a look at 20 of her most precious moments to date. We can only imagine what's in store.
-
Welcome to the World1
On November 19, Lilah joined the world and the Roloff family got a little bigger. Her parents revealed on Instagram that her middle name is Ray, which is such a cute combination and a hat tip to Tori's dad. Little Lilah Ray Roloff, welcome!
-
Home From the Hospital2
Tori and Zach got to bring their baby home soon after her birth, and Tori couldn't help but laugh at their accidental coordination. "[We] definitely did not mean to match!" she insisted. At least baby Lilah stands out in her pink ensemble.
-
-
First Bath3
Every "first" with a new baby is so exciting. Tori documented Lilah's first bath in this photo, but then she let her followers in on a little secret. "[Lilah] liked it so much she blew out her pants to earn herself a second!" Tori captioned the photo. Oh boy, we've been there.
-
Swaddled4
Tori soon discovered that her daughter gets better rest when she's swaddled. Every baby is different, so there's always a learning curve with a newborn. Fortunately mama figured it out in no time.
Sidenote: That flower blanket is so cute.
-
-
Snuggling With Brother5
Looks like the two siblings are already getting along swimmingly. Sometimes, it takes a while for older kids to adjust to having a new bundle of joy in the house, but Jackson seems totally taken with his little sister.
(Aww.)
-
Holding Hands6
What is it about baby hands that are just so darn cute? Their little fingers curl around ours and, their whole hand can fit on just our thumbs. Adorable. Tori took full advantage of one such cute moment to post to her Instagram Story.
-
-
Holding Hands With Jackson7
Lilah doesn't just love holding her mom's hand, she's a big fan of her brother Jackson as well. Looks like he took to her, but she also took to him. This is like a modern rendition of Michelangelo's The Creation of Adam in the Sistine Chapel.
-
Mommy Cuddles8
Lilah may just be a few weeks old, but her snuggle game is real. The look on Tori's face as her daughter cuddles her is pure love. Us mamas know there's nothing quite as special as these moments with our little ones -- and that newborn smell!
-
-
Team Pride9
Lilah's getting into team sports early. The Oregon-based Roloff family roots for the Washington football team the Seattle Seahawks. Both Jackson and Lilah are sporting matching Hawks jerseys in this photo. Gotta start them cheering for the right team young!
-
Cutie Pie10
Tori Roloff asked, "How are you real?" when she posted this photo of her newborn. How, indeed. Lilah looks like a baby doll in this picture -- she's already so good at posing for the camera. What a photogenic baby!
-
-
Christmas Best11
Lilah was born in November so she's already gotten to celebrate Thanksgiving. And now, she'll soon see her first Christmas. Mom already has her all decked out in her holiday best. This gown is so Christmassy and cute.
-
Twinning with Dad12
Is it even Christmas if families aren't wearing matching holiday pajamas? Zach Roloff and his newborn daughter twinned in reindeer red for this photo. Check out Lilah's adoring gaze; she's already such a little daddy's girl.
-
-
Dancing Her Heart Out13
Tori captioned this pic, "Trying to figure out this little body," but we've figured it out! Lilah is obviously dancing like no one is watching. Look at her, she's already got some serious moves. And that bow headband is on point.
-
Watchdog14
The Roloff's dog Murphy is already a huge fan of the newest family addition. We can tell this pup is a gentle giant but also a great guard dog. He's not going to let any harm become little Lilah, and she seems pretty happy with that arrangement.
-
-
Sleeping Beauty15
This photo just totally melts our hearts. Lilah is so worn out, sleeping with her mouth open. We can practically hear the little baby snores. Tori was clearly so happy in this moment, probably listening to the rain outside while she was cozy inside with her baby.
-
Happy as a Clam16
We would also be happy as clams if we had two baths and then a cozy fluffy blanket to fall asleep in. Babies aren't always content with life, so it's important to enjoy the moments where they are so serene. Lilah doesn't have a care in the world right here.
-
-
Family Photo17
This is the perfect family Christmas card photo. Anyone who's ever had a newborn knows how hard orchestrating a good photo is, especially when also dealing with a toddler. Zach posted on Instagram that he was grateful to have gotten this sweet shot. "I'm thankful for a lot," he captioned this pic. "But mostly for getting a solid family picture with everyone smiling."
-
Beautiful Baby18
Even while cross-eyed, hiccuping, and drinking milk, Lilah is a beautiful baby. Luckily her mom already knows what a queen her daughter is. She'll be running the Roloff house in no time -- probably before she can even run herself!
-
-
Fast Asleep19
Sleeping babies are the best. Lilah clearly didn't care that her parents were trying to do something here and snap photos of their daughter. She was tired, so she went to bed! That's great advice for all of us, really.
-
Family Time20
Grandpa Matt Roloff stopped by for some Lilah time (and Jackson time too, can't forget the older bro). Matt's girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, came with and they all met the new baby. It must be nice to have all their family so close by. Instant babysitters!