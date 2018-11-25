Jon & Collin Gosselin Are Ready for the Holidays in New Christmas Pics

With about a week left (eek!) before Christmas, we get a peek into the lives of celebs who are preparing for the holidays, including this father-son duo. Recently, Jon Gosselin's girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, shared some photos of the former reality star's adventure to find the perfect Christmas tree with Collin.
Colleen took to Instagram to share a series of photos from a recent family outing to look for a Christmas tree to take home.
"We have our tree!! #christmastree #merrychristmas #jongosselin #collingosselin #treefarm," Colleen writes in her Instagram post.
Not pictured is Hannah Gosselin, who might be away visiting her mom, Kate Gosselin, and her other siblings -- Joel, Aaden, Leah, and Alexis -- who live with Kate. (Twins Cara and Mady are in college.)
It's quite clear folks love seeing this family together.
... including Colleen opening up her heart to Jon's children.
We've heard Colleen and Jon live together, and with the dad of eight having custody of Hannah and Collin, it's safe to say this is a loving, blended family.
Given Colleen has two kids of her own, we imagine there are tons of blended family moments among the group.
Back in 2015, around the time Us Weekly revealed Jon and Colleen had been dating for close to a year at that time, the outlet noted Colleen had two then-teenagers from a previous relationship. We've seen her son and daughter with Jon's kiddos, and it looks like everyone gets along great.
We can't wait to see more!
It's been so wonderful seeing Collin Gosselin at home with his family, and Jon and Colleen's relationship continue to blossom. Everyone looks so full of joy, and we can't wait to see more moments from this bunch.
