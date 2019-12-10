Jenna Dewan Nails the Craziness of 'Mom Life' During 'Frozen' Outing With Daughter Everly

Being a mom can be flat-out tiresome. It's often a thankless job that's extremely rewarding, fills out hearts, and tones our biceps as mamas across the world are constantly serving as their family's personal chauffuer. Case in point: Jenna Dewan's Frozen "mom life" photo perfectly sums up how mothers look trying to put a smile on their kiddos' faces.
Jenna hit up the 'Gram to share her adventures during a recent outing at 'Disney on Ice Presents Frozen.'
"#momlife," the 39-year-old expectant mom perfectly captioned the photo of her carrying jackets and a bag of goodies while rocking an Olaf hat.
(LOL.)
So good.
And it didn't take long for fellow moms of the world to chime in.
Jenna has been sharing more glimpses of her life as a mom since revealing baby number two is on the way.
Why yes, Jenna Dewan and boyfriend Steve Kazee are expecting their first child together. The happy couple, who've been together since last year, revealed the happy news back in September and have been giddy ever since.
We can't wait for more relatable mom moments.
