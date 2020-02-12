22 Heartthrobs From the '90s Who Are Now Dads & Still Make Us Swoon

The '90s have long since passed, although some of the questionable fashion from the decade has made a resurgence. (Can chokers die now, please?) But if there's one throwback we can get behind, it's the men we crushed on hard back in the day. The '90s were known for its heartthrobs as people couldn't throw a Teen Beat 3 feet in any direction without hitting a teenage girl who would gladly debate her choice guy from whatever the hot TV show of the moment was. Whether folks were Team Dawson or Team Pacey with Dawson's Creek, or Team Dylan or Team Brandon with Beverly Hills, 90210, we all had our fave hottie -- and some of us even wore their faces on oversized T-shirts every night ... but that's neither here nor there.
Our fave heartthrobs may have worn super baggy jeans and rocked a middle part in their
wavy hair, but we loved them for it. Some were musicians, some were
actors, but all of them made us swoon.
While some of these beloved entertainers have not been
able to maintain the level of fame they had in the '90s, more than a few are
getting the recognition they deserve with new projects. From new
television shows to boy band reunion tours, the hotties of the '90s are back -- and
we are so thankful that they are. Now, the men who made us swoon 20 years
ago (yes, 20!) are killing the game, both in their careers and as dads. All
of the men on this list are not only successful professionally, but have
beautiful families
to show for it as well -- not to mention, they are all still totally hot.
(Seriously, some of them look they haven't aged a day, like Ryan Phillippe.)
So sit back, relax, and take a trip down memory lane with these 22 heartthrobs from the '90s who are now proud dads.
Justin Timberlake1
The man responsible for "bringing sexy back" was once a baby-faced member of 'NSYNC. Justin Timberlake has definitely come a long way since his boy band days. He's now a world-famous pop star, married to one of Hollywood's A-list stars (Jessica Biel), and dad to 3-year-old Silas. Justin is currently on tour, and we can definitely expect this mega star to keep killing it with new music.
Will Smith
2
Will Smith rapped his way into our hearts in the '90s, made us laugh our butts off on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and went on to be one of the most famous men in the world. He is still going, as a matter of fact, with hit movie after hit movie, and a new song that he recently released with Marc Anthony. He's a family man who raised three kids -- sons Trey and Jaden, and daughter Willow -- and is in one of the most enviable marriages in Hollywood with wife Jada Pinkett-Smith.
Ryan Phillippe3
Ryan Phillippe obviously hasn't heard of the phrase "dad bod," as he clearly keeps his physique in tip-top shape. He stole our hearts in '90s classics like I know What You Did Last Summer, and Cruel Intentions, and subsequently broke them when he wed Intentions co-star, Reese Witherspoon. He and Witherspoon welcomed two kids, Ava and Deacon, but then divorced. Phillippe is also dad to daughter Kai, 7, from his relationship with Alexis Knapp. He recently starred in the TV series Shooter on USA, but it got canceled, so we hope to see him again soon.
Mark-Paul Gosselaar4
If someone were to look up '90s television hunk in the dictionary, he or she would likely find a picture of Mark-Paul Gosselaar -- aka, Zack Morris from the hit show Saved by the Bell. Audiences fell in love with Mark's charm and good looks on the show. Since then, Mark-Paul has starred in several Saved By The Bell reboots before appearing on hit shows like NYPD Blue, Franklin and Bash, and most recently the short-lived series Pitch. He's also a dad to four kids and is revving up to star in The Passage on Fox next year that's deemed a 2019 show to watch.
The Backstreet Boys5
All five members of the Backstreet Boys are proud papas! They discussed changes in how they tour, compared to their early years as single pop stars. "We have a family room backstage for the family and the wives and the kids to hang out in," band member Kevin Richardson once told People. "It used to be the VIP room, stocked with alcohol for our friends and different people that come to see the show, but now it’s the family room.”
Skeet Ulrich6
Skeet made us "scream" as psycho killer, Billy Loomis, in the first installment of the horror movie Scream franchise. His good looks have been compared to those of Johnny Depp, and it's not hard to see why. Skeet joins fellow '90s heartthrobs Luke Perry and Mark Consuelos on the show Riverdale as FP Jones, Jughead's not-so-nice-dad, and the Serpents' gang leader. He's also dad to 17-year-old twins, Naiia and Jakob.
Mark Wahlberg7
Mark Wahlberg ruled the '90s as a successful rapper, model, and actor, and hasn't seemed to take a pause since. He has four kids with wife Rhea Durham, and still manages to dominate the box office. For his new film, Instant Family, Wahlberg revealed he used aspects of his personal life to inform his performance. "I'm a dad, he's a dad [his character], it's relatable to everybody," Wahlberg told Boston.com. "It shows both sides of the spectrum, which is nice, because it's tough being a parent, but it's extremely rewarding."
Mark Consuelos8
Mark Consuelos joins the ranks of several other beloved '90s stars on the hit show Riverdale. He plays villain Hiram Lodge, and looks damn good while doing so. He's also married to Kelly Ripa. The two met while starring on the soap All My Children in the '90s, and seem to have found the fountain of youth. They have three children.
Seriously, neither of them look like they've aged a day since they met!
Scott Wolf9
Scott Wolf may have turned the big 5-0 in June of this year, but that doesn't mean he's slowing down. Just look at those abs! He is a dad of three and married to longtime love Kelley Limp from the Real World: New Orleans. (Yes, this celeb married a reality star.) We loved him on the shows Party of Five and more recently, The Night Shift. Should anyone want to see even more of Wolf, head over to his Instagram page for some more swoon-worthy pics.
James Van Der Beek10
Oh Dawson! How we loved to watch James Van Der Beek as Dawson Leery on Dawson's Creek. It gave us everything -- heartthrobs, breakups, makeups -- the drama was endless, and we loved it. Now, James is a dad to five kids under 8 and most definitely has his hands full.
Mario Lopez11
Mario Lopez looks exactly the same as he did when he starred as A.C. Slater on the hit show Saved By The Bell. And we're so thankful he does, because he's still gracing our televisions as the host of Extra. Mario is a proud dad to Gia, 8, and Dominic, 5, whom he shares with wife Courtney.
John Stamos12
Have mercy! John Stamos just gets hotter with age. The Full House star welcomed hist first child, a son, Billy, now 7 months, earlier this year with wife Caitlin McHugh. He's starred in a number of television series since his time as Uncle Jessie. Most recently, he stars on the Lifetime show You, with Penn Badgley.
Lenny Kravitz13
Lenny Kravitz dominated the rock scene in the '90s and has been releasing amazing music ever since. He's also starred in some serious blockbusters -- like Precious, The Butler, and The Hunger Games trilogy. To say this guy is multi-talented is a huge understatement. Lenny is the proud dad to Zoe Kravitz, who he shares with ex-wife Lisa Bonet.
Joey Lawrence14
Woah! Joey Lawrence is still as sexy as he was when he starred on the hit show Blossom back in the '90s. He's a dad to two young girls and can be seen lighting up the small screen from time to time. Joey had a hit show with Melissa Joan Hart, aptly titled Melissa and Joey. He also made appearances on Hawaii Five-0 and CSI: New York and has regularly acted in television and movie roles for some time.
Luke Perry15
Luke Perry was most famously known for playing bad boy Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210. He stole our hearts and fulfilled many a scandalous fantasy. Now, Luke has a star role on the CW hit Riverdale. He plays Archie's dad, Fred Andrews, on the show, and in real life is dad to Jack, 21, and Sophie, 18.
Jason Priestley
16
As good guy Brandon Walsh on 90210, Jason Priestley made us fall in love with him. He's now starring in the show Private Eyes as an ex-hockey-player-turned-detective. In real life, Jason has two kids, Dashiell, 9, and Ava, 11, and from the looks of it, time has been quite kind to this '90s hunk.
Ian Ziering17
Ian Ziering played Steve Sanders on 90210, the hunky volleyball trust fund kid we all came to love. Ian appeared on Dancing With the Stars and had some minor television roles before starring in the cult classic Sharknado and its five installments. He's a husband and a dad to two daughters, Mia and Penna.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt18
Joseph Gordon-Levitt made us laugh in 3rd Rock From the Sun as an adorable teen alien. He then cut his long hair and turned into a bona fide hottie and movie star. He's a dad to two young boys, but keeps his personal life notoriously private. "I’m just a protective dad, and I want to protect his privacy," he said during an appearance on Live! With Kelly and Michael about his desire to keep his kids out of the public eye.
LL Cool J19
LL Cool J burst onto the music scene in the '80s, but really became a heartthrob in the '90s. After dominating the rap game, he tried his hand at movies and starred in blockbusters -- like Any Given Sunday, Halloween H20, and S.W.A.T. LL has also been a star on the show NCIS: Los Angeles for 10 years with another '90s hottie, Chris O'Donnell. He's a dad of four with wife Simone Smith and currently hosts Lip Sync Battle alongside Chrissy Teigen.
This guy sure knows how to keep busy!
Chris O'Donnell20
Chris O'Donnell dominated the big screen in the '90s, starring in movies like Circle of Friends, Mad Love, and Scent of a Woman. He even played Robin next to Val Kilmer and George Clooney's Batmans. Currently, Chris stars alongside LL Cool J in the hit show NCIS: Los Angeles. He's also a dad to five kids with wife Caroline Fentress.
Freddie Prinze Jr.21
Freddie Prinze Jr. had the tall, dark, and handsome thing down in the '90s. He even solidified his status as '90s royalty by marrying another icon from the decade, Sarah Michelle Gellar. While he hasn't popped up in many movies since, Freddie did voice Kanan Jarrus on Star Wars Rebels, an animated series. He and Gellar have two kids together, Charlotte, 9, and Rocky, 6.
Tyrese Gibson22
Tyrese made his way into our hearts with his sexy voice and washboard abs that helped in a smooth transition from music to film in the '90s. He released a number of albums since them and went on to star in a string of blockbuster hits -- including seven out of nine Fast and Furious installments, as well as three Transformers films. Tyrese is also a dad to Shayla, 11, from a previous relationship, and just welcomed baby girl Soraya in September with his wife Samantha.