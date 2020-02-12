22 Heartthrobs From the '90s Who Are Now Dads & Still Make Us Swoon



mpgosselaar/Instagram The '90s have long since passed, although some of the questionable fashion from the decade has made a resurgence. (Can chokers die now, please?) But if there's one throwback we can get behind, it's the men we crushed on hard back in the day. The '90s were known for its heartthrobs as people couldn't throw a Teen Beat 3 feet in any direction without hitting a teenage girl who would gladly debate her choice guy from whatever the hot TV show of the moment was. Whether folks were Team Dawson or Team Pacey with Dawson's Creek, or Team Dylan or Team Brandon with Beverly Hills, 90210, we all had our fave hottie -- and some of us even wore their faces on oversized T-shirts every night ... but that's neither here nor there.

Our fave heartthrobs may have worn super baggy jeans and rocked a middle part in their wavy hair, but we loved them for it. Some were musicians, some were actors, but all of them made us swoon.



While some of these beloved entertainers have not been able to maintain the level of fame they had in the '90s, more than a few are getting the recognition they deserve with new projects. From new television shows to boy band reunion tours, the hotties of the '90s are back -- and we are so thankful that they are. Now, the men who made us swoon 20 years ago (yes, 20!) are killing the game, both in their careers and as dads. All of the men on this list are not only successful professionally, but have beautiful families to show for it as well -- not to mention, they are all still totally hot. (Seriously, some of them look they haven't aged a day, like Ryan Phillippe.)



So sit back, relax, and take a trip down memory lane with these 22 heartthrobs from the '90s who are now proud dads.