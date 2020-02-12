25 Reasons Joanna Gaines Is Simply the Best



chipgaines/Instagram We’re not sure when exactly HGTV shows became our guiltiest pleasure, but we have a theory Fixer Upper one day and never looked back -- becoming obsessed with shiplap and "oohing" and "ahhing" over how they were able to transform an old, dingy home into something we would would love -- and we mean love -- to live in. Obviously, we were devastated when We’re not sure when exactly HGTV shows became our guiltiest pleasure, but we have a theory Chip and Joanna Gaines had a little something to do with it. We tuned intoone day and never looked back -- becoming obsessed with shiplap and "oohing" and "ahhing" over how they were able to transform an old, dingy home into something we would would love -- and we mean-- to live in. Obviously, we were devastated when the show ended after its fifth season, but thankfully, the family didn’t go anywhere as Jo and Chip continue to make announcements about new projects and launches while posting pictures of their newest addition, Crew

It's safe to say our "they seem cool" attitude has now turned into a full-blown obsession, and part of that reason is because one-half of the famous duo, Joanna Gaines, is an icon. It's not just the fact that she runs multiple businesses, wrote three books, and manages to come up with creative, must-try design ideas that we can’t wait to attempt in our own homes. She's also, for lack of a better word, real. Joanna walks around in jeans and boots, relies on a quality cup of coffee, and speaks openly about her kids coming before everything. Plus, we really can't get enough of her relationship with Chip as they continue to be one of the cutest couples in the public eye.

Once we realized we had a long list of reasons why we love Joanna Gaines, we decided to put it together, complete with photos and full explanations, ahead.