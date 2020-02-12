25 Reasons Joanna Gaines Is Simply the Best

It's safe to say our "they seem cool" attitude has now turned into a full-blown obsession, and part of that reason is because one-half of the famous duo, Joanna Gaines, is an icon. It's not just the fact that she runs multiple businesses, wrote three books, and manages to come up with creative, must-try design ideas that we can’t wait to attempt in our own homes. She's also, for lack of a better word, real. Joanna walks around in jeans and boots, relies on a quality cup of coffee, and speaks openly about her kids coming before everything. Plus, we really can't get enough of her relationship with Chip as they continue to be one of the cutest couples in the public eye.
Once we realized we had a long list of reasons why we love Joanna Gaines, we decided to put it together, complete with photos and full explanations, ahead.
-
Her Decorating Prowess Is Unmatched1
How could we talk about Joanna Gaines and not mention her dreamy designing skills? Fixer Upper is the reason why the world loves her, and we're constantly inspired by what she creates.
-
Her Relationship With Chip Is Beyond Adorable2
They're funny, they're cute, and they're relatable. This relationship is basically what dreams are made of.
-
-
Her Close-Knit Family Is One for the Books3
Juggling a career and five (five!) kids can't be easy. But it seems like this family truly enjoys spending time with each other. We love each photo Joanna shares of her little ones -- especially baby Crew!
-
She Puts Her Kids First4
Despite their busy schedule, Joanna and Chip make it clear that family comes first. It's even part of the reason why they decided to end their show -- and really, who can argue with that?
-
-
She's Honest5
She may be a celebrity, but Joanna Gaines isn't shy about sharing when she's feeling overwhelmed, lazy, or failing at taking a good photo. Before her latest book release, she posted this group of photos and wrote, "It's not a great hair day and for some reason my eyes were closed more than they were open."
We've been there!
-
She's Silly6
Whether she's joking around with Chip or making a funny face for a photo, this woman has a great sense of humor.
-
-
Her Business Ideas Have Led to an Empire7
After opening Magnolia Market in 2003, it's been an uphill journey for Joanna and Chip Gaines's net worth. Between their own construction business, Fixer Upper, books, product lines, and their own TV network, the sky is anything but the limit for this family.
-
She's Got a Serious Work Ethic8
Joanna's serious about her work and is kind of a perfectionist. It's that attention to detail and do-anything attitude that has led to all her success -- including reportedly commanding a $150,000 appearance fee.
-
-
She Takes a Break9
Of course, this mom also makes sure she has downtime. Recently, Joanna shared a cuddly photo with Crew where she wrote "today's been a 'cancel all your meetings and stay in your sweats' kinda day," which is something we all need once in a while!
-
She Gives Back10
Aside from supporting local businesses with their annual Silobration event at Magnolia Markets (there's a free vendor fair, activities, food trucks, and concerts), the Gaineses also have their very own Magnolia Foundation. According to its site, "Magnolia Foundation is passionate about doing good work that matters in our neighborhood and yours," and works with organizations that support "orphan care, youth development, family housing and community restoration."
-
-
She Inspires Us to Follow Our Hearts & Changes Paths When Necessary11
Joanna majored in broadcast journalism and even appeared in commercials for her dad's tire shop before getting into design.
-
She Has a Messy Side12
Joanna isn't always neat and organized! We've seen the photos of clothes on the floor and how she cleans out her closet. Also, we can't forget how packed and crazy her attic is.
-
-
Her Own House Is Serious #Goals13
Obviously, with all her talent, Joanna has made sure her own home is picture-perfect. We'd like to live in this kids' bedroom, please!
(Sidenote: Seeing baby Crew with his brother reading is just divine.)
-
The Family Farm Is Wow14
With 40 acres of land, the family is able to have goats, turkeys, and all kinds of other animals, as well as a garden and a greenhouse. We're jealous!
-
-
Her Decor Style15
This woman is the reason why shiplap is so popular, and she's also into large clocks, too. Joanna has a particular style when it comes to decor, and clearly it's a hit and inspiring others as well.
-
Her Products16
Since we, too, would like to achieve a Fixer Upper-like home, we're grateful that Joanna and Chip created their Hearth and Hand line for Target. Aside from wallpaper and paint, there's dining ware, home accents, greenery, and (this season) holiday gifts.
-
-
Her Endless Decorating Advice17
We're big fans of the DIY section of Joanna's blog where she shares step-by-step instructions for her creative ideas. On the other side of things, she also openly talks about her secrets to a successful and happy marriage, which include a standing date night.
-
Her Personal Style18
Although Joanna does dress up from time to time, her signature style is relaxed and usually includes a pair of jeans and boots. She really pulls it off, too!
-
-
She Supports Her Kids' Dreams19
With a mom like Joanna, it's probably pretty easy for her kids to feel inspired. Last June, she posed a mini mom-brag about how her daughter had been selling baked goods -- and how they had stayed up late to finishing making and packaging these sweet treats.
-
She's Humble20
All these years later, Joanna can't forget how it was to film the first episode of Fixer Upper. (We love that the family remains rooted in Waco, Texas.) They haven't let success get to their heads, which is likely why people continue to obsess over them.
-
-
Her Family Outings Give Us the Feels21
They do fun things -- such as go to games or hot air balloon festivals. And even when they don't actually leave home, this group hangs out on the farm or tends to the plants. (That's probably in part because they don't have a TV!)
-
She's an Awesome Big Sister22
Joanna has two sisters -- an older sis, Teresa, and a younger sibling, Mary Kay -- but seems especially close with her youngest sister. Mary Kay was even featured on Fixer Upper when she moved back to Waco, and Joanna said designing a house for her sister was her all-time favorite project.
-
-
She's a Working Mom23
It's not easy, but Joanna makes sure to take the time and play with her little ones at the end of the day and welcomes their help when it comes to the family business.
-
She's a Coffee Drinker24
She's all about having some caffeine when she needs it, and aside from saying she's "thankful for coffee," she once told Country Living that she sips it throughout the day. "I always like to have coffee with me, and I just sip on it when I need a little extra energy."
-
-
Her Books Hit the Spot25
Joanna wants to help out other moms, too, sharing her tips and tricks through her cookbook, Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering, and her design book, Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave.