25 Times Jackson Roloff Proved to Be the Cutest Kid Ever

It's so hard not to fall in love with this kid! Jackson Roloff is not only an adorable 2-year-old, but has a fun-loving spirit that radiates through any photo his proud mama, Tori Roloff -- or anyone else from the Little People, Big World clan -- snaps of him. He's such a cutie pie and always looks like he's having the time of his life on his assortment of adventures. It gives us major baby fever. Ever since Jackson came into this world on May 12, 2017, he's touched our hearts and made us melt in a way that only this little reality star can.
He's so perfect and just the cutest thing ever!
Even though Jackson has only graced us with his presence for a couple of years, it's been quite the ride -- packed with tons of family escapades that are pretty much #goals. Little J can live it up on the beach, at the zoo, or one of the happiest places on Earth: Disneyland. (Anyone who follows Tori on social media knows she loves that place!)
And when he's not hitting up near and far locales, Jackson enjoys time on his family farm, giving his grandpa Matt Roloff a run for his money.
Jackson might not be the only Roloff tot in the group (his cousin, Ember Roloff, does give him some stiff competition in the cuteness department, and so does his little sister, Lilah Roloff), but he will forever have a special place in our hearts.
Newborn Adorableness1
Little People, Big World cameras documented Jackson's grand debut. As soon as he was born, it was easy to see how much of an adorable charmer this little guy would quickly become, and it was clear that his mom and dad were in love with him from the very first moment.
Tori and Zach might not be on the show anymore, but at least they'll have these memories with Jackson captured forever.
Magazine Official2
We'll never forget squeeing (is that a word, LOL?) over Zach, Tori, and Jackson's photo shoot for People. Just look how cuddly Jackson is! Not every baby gets to appear in a magazine as soon as they've been born, but Jackson's just famous like that.
These photos were definitely framers!
Nap Face3
As anyone who follows the Roloffs online knows, Jackson isn't afraid to let folks see how he feels... even when he's feeling a little tired for the activity at hand. "I was apparently boring baby J at our pool day today," Tori wrote in this cute Instagram post.
(Aww, LOL.)
Bowtie Boy4
Someone was dressed to the nines in honor of Ember Roloff -- after all, it's important to make a good first impression. "Today we got to celebrate Cousin Roloff! We can't wait to meet you baby girl!" Tori wrote in this post.
Love the look, Jackson!
Shady Man5
Face it: Babies who rock their parents' shades are guaranteed to make someone swoon over them. And Jackson is definitely no exception to the rule. Is it just us, or does he look even cooler than most babies while wearing sunglasses? It also helps that his Mickey Mouse onesie is just too cute.
Family Photo6
There aren't enough words to express how wonderful this Roloff family pic is. "We will treasure these photos forever!" Tori gushed on Instagram.
(We hope y'all framed this one!)
The Cutest Pumpkin Around7
How can anyone deny an adorable little pumpkin? Jackson definitely was the cutest pumpkin around to celebrate fall at Roloff Farm -- what a way to celebrate his first Halloween! It's hard to believe that he was ever that tiny.
Santa's Little Helper8
Mama Tori had no shame plugging Matt Roloff's book, Little Lucy Big Race, during the holiday season with an adorable photo of Jackson in a Santa hat.
Who could say no to this face?!
Staying Fresh9
Jackson is one cool kid who likes to stay fresh. Of course he's going to adjust his gear to make hearts everywhere gush.
Between this and the sunglasses photo, it looks like his mama is raising one cool kid. After all, only cool babies wear their hats backwards.
Ready for His Close-Up10
Yup, this one definitely does not need any explanation. Jackson is one of the cutest cutie pies around -- and this casual portrait is proof of that. Who could get enough of that smile?! He's been a handsome guy since day one.
Getting 'Business' Done11
Back in February, Tori shared this hilarious video of Jackson "taking care of business" while she was trying to have a conversation with him.
He might not have thought it was funny, but we sure do!
Denim Dude12
Seriously, we can't with this pic -- it's too cute! Jackson looked so stylish during his first snow experience. Given that the Roloffs are based in Oregon, he better get used to plenty of snow and cold winters that are to come, but he looks pretty prepared to us.
Snow Baby13
Speaking of snow, Tori's photo of Jackson looking all sorts of cuddly is too much to handle. "Okay I'm dead. If this doesn't break the Internet I don't know what will," the Roloff mom wrote in her Instagram post. "We are so blessed by this friend. God is soooooo good. How he thought we deserve this fella is something I will never comprehend. Love you so much mister."
'Sooo Over It'14
(LOL.)
Remember when we said Jackson has no problem letting folks know how he feels by his facial expressions? Yeah, he's a pro. But how many other babies are this cute? That's what we thought.
-
Mister Big Boy15
Jackson is one happy little dude and isn't afraid to show off his pearly whites (OK, mostly his gums) at any and almost every moment. The older he's gotten, the more toothy his smile has become, and it's just as cute as it was here.
This is such a cute photo!
'Barefoot Bubbles'16
One of the perks of having such a wonderful and happy child is for said wonderful and happy child to be a source of joy during difficult days. "Even when things get a little tough ... this little man reminds me what is important in life: summer blue eyed Barefoot bubbles in the grass," Tori wrote in this touching post.
Mama's Boy17
These. Two. Are. Truly. The. Cutest.
Tori and Jackson Roloff look like one adorable pair in this sweet mother-son snap. Their happiness radiates from the photo and shows how close they are. Hopefully, that bond will never change -- we know how much this kiddo loves his mama.
Poolside18
This photo of Jackson hanging out along the pool had Little People, Big World fans sounding off in the best of ways. A number of peeps couldn't help but point out how much of a "precious [and] handsome little man" he is -- and we couldn't agree more!
Mommy's 'Heart'19
"You are literally my heart walking around outside of my body. I always say I couldn't love you more and then it happens. I do. I love you baby j," Tori Roloff noted in this heartwarming Instagram post.
(That face is so precious!)
Daddy's Helper20
There are tons of adorable pic of Jackson, but this one might take the cake -- or in this case, the monkey wrench. Jackson is definitely his father's helper as the duo saved the day when a plumbing issue arose.
Teamwork makes the dream work!
Mother & Son21
Jackson got in on it when his mom took her maternity photos while she was still pregnant with his little sis, Lilah. It seems like he was ready to be a big brother long before Lilah was even born... and he and his mama look so happy together here.
Hanging With His Cousin22
It seems like since day one, Jackson and his cousin, Ember, have been thick as thieves, and this photo proves it. We love Ember's arm around Jackson like this -- and now that Lilah's here and Ember has a baby brother of her own, we have a feeling that this group of cousin BFFs is only going to grow.
Looking Dapper23
It's hard to imagine any kid looking as precious as Jackson does, dressed to the nines! Tori also used this photo as an opportunity to reflect on her final months as a mom of one -- it sounds like she appreciated the time it was just her and Jackson more than anything.
"It makes me sad to think that our days of just being with Jackson are coming to an end but I’m so excited for our next chapter," she wrote. "He already shows his sister so much kindness by kissing my belly and constantly wanting to hang in her room. It gets me all emotional when I look at this photo and I can hardly see my baby boy any more- instead a confident kid has taken his place."
The Cutest Buzz Lightyear24
is it just us, or is this costume absolutely adorable on Jackson?! According to the caption, though, he just wasn't feeling it. Tori even wrote that even though Buzz is his favorite Toy Story character, he didn't like wearing his costume, but we'd never know it by seeing how cute (and happy) he looks in this photo!
Brother & Sister25
Ever since Lilah was born in November 2019, she and Jackson have been inseparable. From all the photos that Tori has posted, it's clear that they look so much alike already -- and he's killing it at being a big brother already.
This little guy is just too cute, and we can't wait to watch him continue to grow.