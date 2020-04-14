20 Pics That Show How Much Kate Gosselin's Kids Have Changed

Image: Donna Svennevik/Getty Images



Donna Svennevik/Getty Images It's hard to believe that TLC's hit show Jon & Kate Plus 8 premiered over ten years ago! (Yes, we are really that old, LOL.) The first episode aired on April 10, 2007, and it soon became a network favorite -- with millions of people tuning in to see just how the heck Kate Gosselin and her husband Jon managed life with eight children. Although things didn't work out between Jon Gosselin and Kate (to say the least) -- resulting in one of the most contentious celebrity custody battles we've ever seen -- fans still remained invested in the Gosselins, as individuals and of course, with their kids. With a set of twins and a set of sextuplets, this family definitely never has a dull moment.



Eventually, the reality show became Kate Plus 8, and it allowed us to see how Kate Gosselin handles her full house on her own. Of course it's not easy, but Kate was lucky enough to have some really awesome kids. Cara, Mady, Collin, Leah, Hannah, Joel, Alexis, and Aaden have all grown up before our eyes. Although we did get to see them on television, a lot has changed since then and these days, we don't get to see too much of them individually on social media or in interview -- but when we do, it's always totally worth it to find out what they've been up to lately.

The twins are now 19 and the sextuplets are 15, and they've changed so much since we first met them as babies on TV. We are excited to see what they each grow up to do and be. Now that we have seen them in the spotlight for 13 years, we dug up images of them from when they were little to compare them to what they look like now -- and man have they grown!