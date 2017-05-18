

jessicasimpson/Instagram Having won the gene pool jackpot, the daughters of Hollywood celebrities are often just are gorgeous as their famous parents. However, certain Having won the gene pool jackpot, the daughters of Hollywood celebrities are often just are gorgeous as their famous parents. However, certain mother-daughter duos are spitting images of one another, leaving no doubt in our minds where the younger lookalikes got their striking features. We found some mother-daughter duos who put a whole new spin on the word "doppelgänger," and they are seriously twinning.

More from CafeMom: 18 Adorable Celebrity Maternity Pics That Make Us Wish We Were Preggers

The one thing we love more than looking at pictures of celebrities? Looking at pictures of their kids! Who knows why, but looking at pictures of celebrity kiddos is just the best -- though perhaps that's because we love seeing how much they do or don't look like their parents! From Reese Witherspoon and Ava, to Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple, to Madonna and Lourdes, sometimes the apple doesn't fall far from the tree -- especially when it comes to looking like their mama bears. And we found the pictures to prove it.

More from CafeMom: 20 Celeb Mom Pics That Prove Parenting Isn't Glamorous for Anyone

Here are 24 pairs of famous moms and daughters who define the #twinning hashtag. These look-alikes are so close that it's almost hard to tell who's who (not really, the kids are the small ones).