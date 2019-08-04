Prince Charles Is Prince Harry's Twin in Royal Throwback Photo

Splash News
Well, this is just flat-out adorable. In a recently revisited throwback photo of a few members of the royal family, fans are noticing an uncanny similarity between a young Prince Charles and Prince Harry. You may not see the resemblance right off the bat, but once you realize that Charles looks like his youngest son in the photo, you can't unsee it! This is wild!
-
Prince Andrew posted the photo.
While Prince Andrew is one of the few royals to have their own Instagram account, for obvious reasons, he hasn't posted in a long time. This photo was posted last summer to commemorate the day the Queen Mother (Queen Elizabeth's mom) was born. The pic features a baby Prince Andrew on his grandmother's lap, along with Princess Anne and Prince Charles.
-
"Hello!" recently pointed out that many royal fans were taken aback by how much Charles and Harry look alike.
-
-
A few months ago, fans got a glimpse of a throwback photo of Prince Charles.
In the photo, Charles was sporting a beard, and it goes without saying that he looked quite a bit like Prince Harry does now. Not only did Charles have hair that was a similar color to Prince Harry's, but the men have practically the same complexion and same mouth. Love this! Also, love Prince Charles with a beard -- we say he grows it back.
-
Harry's true twin, though?
That would be his grandfather, Prince Philip. Would you look at these side-by-side photos of Prince Philip and Prince Harry on the cover of Paris Match magazine?! Absolutely uncanny! If Harry was wearing a hat similar to the one Philip has on in his photo, their faces could basically be swapped in these pictures and no one would know. Crazy!
-
-
It kind of seems like we know what Harry will look like when he's older, huh?
He and Prince Charles may not exactly look like twins as grown men, but the similarities between a young Charles and Harry are impossible to deny.
Of course, no matter who he takes after, Harry will always be a handsome dude. Guy's got good genes -- good genes that clearly come from a variety of people in his family.
Share this Story