Duggar Critics Think Joe & Kendra Are Trying to Steal Joy-Anna's Spotlight

Last week, Kendra and Joseph Duggar shared the exciting news that baby #3 is on the way ... but some fans are already raising their eyebrows at the couple's timing. Apparently, some think that Kendra and Joe are trying to steal the spotlight from Joy-Anna Duggar and have been trying to do so from the very beginning of their relationship. Wait, what?!
Kendra and Joseph announced their baby news on August 19.
Sharing some super cute photos that featured their kids, Garrett, 2 and Addison, who is just nine months old, Joe and Kendra filled fans in on their expanding family.
"We are so excited to announce that we have a tie-breaker coming in February," they wrote. "We are so excited to see Garrett and Addison’s reaction when they meet the new baby. Garrett has already been such a loving big brother to Addison and we look forward to Addison’s reaction to a life size baby doll."
Sweet and harmless, right? Maybe not.
August 19 also happened to be Joy-Anna's due date.
On the same day as their big reveal, Joy was due to welcome her rainbow baby into the world, sharing this sweet snap with her son, Gideon, to mark the occasion. As The Hollywood Gossip reported, some fans on Reddit believed that it was a bit too coincidental that Joe and Kendra would announce that they're pregnant on the same exact day, accusing them of wanting to steal Joy's thunder.
Fans also pointed out that Joe and Kendra have done this to Joy before.
Let's not forget that these two got engaged at Joy's wedding to Austin, when instead of tossing the bouquet, Joy turned around and handed it to Kendra, symbolizing that she'd be the next to get married, and then, Joe got down on one knee and popped the question -- and that's normally a big no-no, considering the fact that the wedding day is usually supposed to be all about the bride.
It doesn't seem like Joy minds, though.
After all, she was involved in the proposal at her wedding, so we have to believe that if she actually didn't want her brother to ask his girlfriend to marry him at her wedding, she wouldn't have been an active participant in helping him propose. And as far as we know, Joy hasn't given birth just yet, so it's not like Joe and Kendra announcing their pregnancy took away from her own baby news -- we haven't even seen the first photos of her little one yet!
It doesn't look like there's any drama to be found here.
From everything we've seen, Kendra and Joy have always gotten along just fine -- why create a problem where there isn't one? They can both enjoy their new babies ... and we can be happy for them both. It's definitely not a contest. And in the meantime, we're excited to see Kendra's pregnancy updates and Joy's baby updates, even if they happen on the same day.
