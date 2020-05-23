Matt Roloff's Rugged New Look Isn't a Hit With Everyone

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff is looking a bit different these days, and so far, fans don't know how to feel about it! In a new video he shared on Instagram over the weekend, Matt was sporting a scruffier look, and his followers weighed in with their comments about what they think. We might be used to seeing him look clean shaven on the show, but he's trying out something new!
-
Matt shared a video of himself and his grandson on the farm.
In the video, Matt's hanging out with Tori and Zach's son, Jackson Roloff, and they're sharing their Saturday adventures out on the farm, where Jackson had been catching frogs. It's a super cute video, but fans were more focused on the fact that Matt was letting his facial hair grow. He's got a bit of a beard and a mustache going on, which is such a different look for him.
-
Some fans were loving Matt's facial hair.
And they definitely weren't shy about sharing it in his comments! He got plenty of compliments about his new look, and considering the fact that it looks like it's getting a bit chilly in Oregon, where Roloff Farms are located (at least, compared to the rest of the country), it might be the right time of year for Matt to start considering a bit of a beard. It's almost fall!
-
-
Other fans weren't into Matt's scruff.
As generous as people were with their compliments on Matt's beard, they were just as forthcoming with their criticisms. Plenty of people had no problems reminding Matt that he needed to shave ... as if he simply forgot. There seem to be just as many people loving Matt's scruff as there are who aren't fans of it, and since this is the internet we're talking about, of course none of them were holding back.
-
All that matters is that Matt likes it, though.
And maybe how his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, feels about it. But at this point, Matt hasn't really talked about that much. Instead, he seems to have focused most of his time on hanging out with Jackson and being the best grandpa he can be, and that's way more important than a little bit of facial hair, right? Though we're definitely interested to see if he decides to let it all grow out ...
-
-
We'll be waiting to see if Matt's new look sticks around.
After all, it could be a good choice for staying warm while working on the farm during fall as the temperatures drop ... and Jackson didn't seem to mind it one bit. Regardless of what his fans might think about it, everyone deserves to change up their look every once in awhile if it's something they want to do, so if Matt wants to go for the rugged look, we're on board!
Share this Story